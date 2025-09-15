The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their first game of the season in Week 2 after a disappointing 31-17 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. However, the game was actually close until the fourth quarter with the score nicely poised at 17-14.

What followed was a critical kickoff error from Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson that handed the Seahawks the momentum. After a 54-yard field goal from Jason Myers, Johnson saw the ball bounce through his hands on the ensuing kickoff as it fell into the end zone. However, the 22-year-old third-round pick of the 2025 draft seemingly believed the play would result in a touchback and did not cover the ball. That led to George Holani stealing it and pushing for a touchdown that helped the Seahawks open up a 24-14 lead.

“I just gotta get better everyday. That is all I am gonna say about this. I just gotta stick with it and move on. It’s a part of football and life,” Johnson explained after the game, per Chris Adamski.

Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson explains his gaffe on the kickoff return pic.twitter.com/JC86pspxJY — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 14, 2025

Asked if he knew whether the ball would still be considered in play, Johnson did not give a straightforward answer, claiming that it simply did not matter.

“If I was sure, if I wasn’t sure, it doesn’t matter. I still gotta do what I gotta do, and I still gotta go in there and execute the way it needs to be executed,” he said.

The Steelers dropped to 1-1 after the sequence in question helped the Seahawks to a crucial lead. They eventually rallied to bring the score back to 24-17 before Kenneth Walker finished the game with a 19-yard touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers finished with 203 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 18-of-33 passing, while Jaylen Warren produced 134 yards from scrimmage. For Seattle, Sam Darnold threw for 295 yards with two scores, Walker rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded 103 receiving yards on eight catches.

After the error, Pittsburgh had turned to Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren for return duties. The Steelers are now set to face the New England Patriots in Week 3.