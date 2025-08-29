Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams got a lot off his chest in a recent interview as the first-time champion reflected on his breakout season. From heading to his first All-Star Game to helping lead his team to its first title, Williams came a long way from being a rookie trying to find his way in the NBA. Still, Jalen had time to respond to ESPN’s Stephen A Smith, regarding the TV host’s take on JDub’s consistency.

Amidst Williams and the Thunder’s 2025 NBA Finals series against the Indiana Pacers, Smith questioned the support surrounding MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, including Gilgeous-Alexander’s All-Star teammate. Williams mentioned Smith when asked about the narrative surrounding Jalen’s capabilities, per Out the Mud podcast with Tony Allen and Zach Randolph.

“That’s the media. I’m never going to be perfect to anybody, and I’m not,” Williams said. “I don’t really need the league to give me flowers. I don’t really care. I have a ring. I’m really cool with it. Even the Stephen A thing; it goes from he’s inconsistent to now we’re the top 1 duo. I understand how it goes. I know how the game goes. There’s gotta be something to talk about. It’s like the news. The news is always negative.”

Quieting his harsh critics, Williams reminded the podcast hosts of his championship and the honor that comes with the opportunity to compete for another.

“I get to be in that. That’s rare air. That’s rare space,” Williams added. “It’s cool. I want to experience the whole part of the NBA. So, I don’t really care what everybody else is talking about. I’m playing the games. So, it don’t matter what else is really said or going on.”

Jalen Williams silences his critics amid Thunder title run

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams silenced his harsh critics, including ESPN’s Stephen A Smith in the 2025 NBA Finals. Williams’ 40-point performance in Game 5 will live forever in Thunder franchise history. Although the Pacers tied the Finals series 3-3 in Game 6, Jalen’s pivitol 40-point masterpiece altered the complexion of the best-of-7 series.

He quieted Smith, who claimed MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t getting the help he needed to beat the Pacers, per ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“One minute it’s Wiggins. One minute it’s Caruso. It is supposed to be Jalen Williams or Holmgren,” Smith said. “Who the hell is going to do it?”

“Does OKC have anybody else they can trust and rely upon? Indiana is betting that they don’t, and so far, it’s working in this series”, he asked. “Indiana is betting that they don’t, and so far, it is working in this series.”

Williams and the Thunder closed out the Pacers in Game 7.