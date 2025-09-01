The whole world is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's oyster at the moment. He has already secured his legacy, winning the 2025 NBA MVP and the 2025 NBA championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder while nabbing NBA Finals MVP honors in the process. As young as he is (27 years of age), he has already accomplished everything there is to accomplish for one's career. Nonetheless, he is far from done achieving just yet.

However, for now, the Thunder star is accomplishing some side quests off the court. And that appears to involve the questionable treatment of a youth camper during the camp he hosted. Trying to put on a show for the basketball campers in attendance, Gilgeous-Alexander threw down a mean poster jam over a teenager — much to the delight of the rest of the hoopers in attendance.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throws it off the backboard to himself and POSTERS the kids attending his youth camp 🤣⚡️ (via @okcthunder) pic.twitter.com/k2rQqCDrpE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 1, 2025

Even when going at half-speed, Gilgeous-Alexander can still put any defender in the world through the blender. NBA players already have a tough time containing the Thunder star; those youth campers stand no chance and Gilgeous-Alexander made sure that they knew it by heart.

Kidding aside, the kids in attendance for the Thunder star's camp might be the luckiest aspiring professional basketball players in the world. Gilgeous-Alexander's ascent to superstardom did not come easy; he had to work on his game tirelessly, making sure that he polished every aspect of his play.

And it has resulted in one of the most impressive trajectories towards superstardom everyone has ever seen, as he has become one of the best players in the NBA even though not too many foresaw just how good he could become.

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is unstoppable

For all the flak that Gilgeous-Alexander has caught in recent years for being a “free throw merchant”, a lot of people have overlooked just how unstoppable he is for the mighty reigning champion Thunder. He can get to his spots at will, puts so much pressure on the defense by being a dominant three-level scorer, and his playmaking has improved by leaps and bounds.

Perhaps the most memorable Gilgeous-Alexander performance last season came in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals. With the Thunder staring at the possibility of going down 3-1 in the series while facing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter of the said contest, Gilgeous-Alexander put the team on his back and willed them to a victory.