The whole world is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's oyster at the moment. He has already secured his legacy, winning the 2025 NBA MVP and the 2025 NBA championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder while nabbing NBA Finals MVP honors in the process. As young as he is (27 years of age), he has already accomplished everything there is to accomplish for one's career. Nonetheless, he is far from done achieving just yet.

However, for now, the Thunder star is accomplishing some side quests off the court. And that appears to involve the questionable treatment of a youth camper during the camp he hosted. Trying to put on a show for the basketball campers in attendance, Gilgeous-Alexander threw down a mean poster jam over a teenager — much to the delight of the rest of the hoopers in attendance.

Even when going at half-speed, Gilgeous-Alexander can still put any defender in the world through the blender. NBA players already have a tough time containing the Thunder star; those youth campers stand no chance and Gilgeous-Alexander made sure that they knew it by heart.

Kidding aside, the kids in attendance for the Thunder star's camp might be the luckiest aspiring professional basketball players in the world. Gilgeous-Alexander's ascent to superstardom did not come easy; he had to work on his game tirelessly, making sure that he polished every aspect of his play.

And it has resulted in one of the most impressive trajectories towards superstardom everyone has ever seen, as he has become one of the best players in the NBA even though not too many foresaw just how good he could become.

Article Continues Below

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is unstoppable

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, holds up a heart shape with his hands for fans during the Oklahoma City Thunder Champions parade with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

For all the flak that Gilgeous-Alexander has caught in recent years for being a “free throw merchant”, a lot of people have overlooked just how unstoppable he is for the mighty reigning champion Thunder. He can get to his spots at will, puts so much pressure on the defense by being a dominant three-level scorer, and his playmaking has improved by leaps and bounds.

Perhaps the most memorable Gilgeous-Alexander performance last season came in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals. With the Thunder staring at the possibility of going down 3-1 in the series while facing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter of the said contest, Gilgeous-Alexander put the team on his back and willed them to a victory.

More Thunder News
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center with ESPN's Stephen A Smith in the background
Thunder’s Jalen Williams responds to Stephen A. Smith’s ‘inconsistent’ takeJosue Pavon ·
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Olivier Sarr (30) and forward Jalen Williams (8) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena
Thunder’s Jalen Williams recalls Kawhi Leonard ‘busting your a**” momentJosue Pavon ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives in against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Oracle Arena with Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue in the background
Tyronn Lue says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder trade was ‘no-brainer’Josue Pavon ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holds up the MVP trophy for the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander haters must face harsh ‘free throw merchant’ truthJosue Pavon ·
Thunder Chet Holmgren attends the game between the Dallas Wings and the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena with Drew Hanlen in the background
Chet Holmgren reveals key area of summer improvement before Thunder title defenseJosue Pavon ·
Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center with NBA's Sixth Man of The Year in the background
Thunder reserve leads in ESPN’s Sixth Man of the Year pollJosue Pavon ·