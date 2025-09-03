The summer of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued in Hamilton, Ontario in Canada this past weekend. Together with Converse and NBA 2K, the Oklahoma City Thunder star hosted a camp for kids from his hometown of Hamilton and created the memory of a lifetime for everyone in attendance.

It's just another way Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to give back to his hometown after winning an NBA Championship, gracing the cover of NBA 2K, and launching his first signature shoe.

Hundreds of kids attended the camp of the NBA's reigning MVP and Finals MVP in Hamilton, Ontario. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fresh off of his NBA Championship victory, hosted the camp for kids this past Saturday and surprised everyone when he came out holding the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Every camper received a solo photo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Larry O'Brien trophy, and a pair of his new signature shoe with Converse, the SHAI 001's Butter, around their neck. Shai had a couple of special guest Thunder teammates, including Kenrich Williams, Branden Carlson, and Brooks Barnhizer. There were scrimmages and mini competitions held throughout the day, where winners were awarded pairs of SHAI 001's.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander held a camp in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario in Canada this past weekend. Every camper received a solo photo with SGA and the Larry O'Brien trophy. There were also scrimmages and competitions held throughout the camp, where winners were awarded pairs… pic.twitter.com/BjrSxZufaS — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 3, 2025

Article Continues Below

The camp ended with a bang after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander threw an alley-oop to himself off the background and dunked it with one hand during live play. Campers screamed and stormed the court celebrating the Thunder guard, many probably not knowing he had that bounce in him.

The camp kicked off what's expected to be a massive week for Gilgeous-Alexander and his team, with the official release of his signature shoe, the SHAI 001's, set for Thursday, September 4th. The shoe, which was announced during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, will be available for purchase on Converse.com, the SNKRS App, Undefeated LA stores, and KITH stores in Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles.

This summer has been a busy one for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After being named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, he led his Thunder to the 2025 NBA Championship with a Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers. Following his championship victory, Gilgeous-Alexander was named the cover athlete for NBA 2K25.

Now, Gilgeous-Alexander is set to officially launch his signature shoe about three weeks before the start of training camp.