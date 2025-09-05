After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams called out ESPN's Stephen A Smith, he addressed NIL's impact on collegiate athletes in the same interview. When the topic was mentioned, Williams jokingly expressed frustration for narrowly missing out on the opportunity after entering the NBA in 2022. However, after Jalen signed a five-year extension worth $287 million this summer, he's no longer thinking about what he missed out on.

Still, Williams believes NIL would have ruined the humble college experience he and many others endured before entering the NBA, he said, via the Out The Mud podcast with Tony Allen and Zach Randolph.

“I think the only thing with giving kids that much money is you kind of ruin a little bit of the college experience 'cause like, looking at it for me, it was like low-key fun looking back,” Williams said. “Like some of my fun stuff was like not having money in college 'cause that's like part of the experience. Everybody's broke in college.”

Coming off of winning an NBA championship, only three years removed from his last season in college, Williams has come a long way from being a Santa Clara Bronco standout, who was selected 12th overall in 2022 by the Thunder. The All-Defensive Second Team and All-NBA Third Team All-Star forward undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him. Perhaps it's the humble beginnings of being a broke college student that have made this past season all the more special.

Jalen Williams responds to Stephen A Smith's ‘inconsistent' take

For many, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams earned his max contract in 2024-25. From making his first All-Star appearance to being a co-pilot to MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's dominating campaign, the Thunder inked the two, and, starting forward Chet Holmgren, to max long-term deals as an investment into its core of a potential dynasty. However, Williams still has receipts from what was said about him before he was crowned champion.

Williams addressed ESPN's Stephen A Smith questioning his inconsistency amid the 2025 NBA Finals against the Pacers in his rant with the Out The Mud podcast.

“That’s the media. I’m never going to be perfect to anybody, and I’m not,” Williams said. “I don’t really need the league to give me flowers. I don’t really care. I have a ring. I’m really cool with it. Even the Stephen A thing; it goes from he’s inconsistent to now we’re the top 1 duo. I understand how it goes. I know how the game goes. There’s gotta be something to talk about. It’s like the news. The news is always negative.”

Williams silenced his critics with a 40-point performance in a momentum-shifting 120-109 Game 5 victory that gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead before closing out the Pacers in Game 7.