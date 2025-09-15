The Virginia Tech football team dropped to 0-3 after an embarrassing 45-26 home loss against Old Dominion on Saturday. On Sunday, that led to head coach Brent Pry being fired.

After Pry was fired, plenty of names surfaced for the Virginia Tech football coaching job, and the program has to think long and hard about which direction to go in.

On the other hand, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic dropped an intriguing wild card candidate that is very familiar among Virginia Tech football fans: Micheal Vick.

“The wild-card candidate is probably the greatest player in Hokies history: Michael Vick, who carried them to the 2000 BCS title game,” Feldman wrote. “The Hampton Roads product from Newport News, Va., jumped into the college coaching ranks last winter, taking the job at FCS Norfolk State. He’s 1-2 and learning on the job. It’s too soon to tell much from how things are going to go for him as a college coach, though he would be able to recruit very well in his home state. But getting a more experienced, proven head coach might seem like a safer option after Pry, a first-time head coach, failed to gain any traction building up this program.”

Vick is from Virginia, played college ball at Virginia Tech, and he would likely have success finding local talent to come play for the Hokies.

But, as Feldman notes, his new entrance to the head coaching world could make this a more difficult decision for Virginia Tech, especially after Brent Pry's disappointing run.

Vick is currently at Norfolk State in his first-ever coaching job, but making the immediate move to the ACC and the world of Power 4 football would be a drastic and quick jump.

Still, it could happen, and maybe hiring Vick would be exciting for Virginia Tech fans as the program is heading towards rock bottom after a rough run with Brent Pry.