After a prolific season that ended with him being crowned as a 2025 NBA Finals MVP, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also earned the “free-throw merchant” moniker, which earned an interesting response from Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green. It's the price one pays for ascending to become the new face of the NBA. Even Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley had an opinion on Gilgeous-Alexander.

Green pointed to Gilgeous-Alexander's knack for getting to the free-throw line as a skillset, and not a flaw as some perceive it to be, he said, per Kai Cenat's Twitch stream.

“He’s going to get you a bucket. People complaining that he’s drawing fouls, but that’s a skill,” Green said. “There’s an art to it. If you’re a dumb defender and you foul, that’s your fault.”

Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to get to the free-throw line is a widespread debate among NBA circles, including Draymond Green. At the same time, SGA finished second (8.8 FTA) in free throw attempts last year to Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo (10.6) in 2024-25. Still, he was accused of baiting trips to the charity stripe.

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on ‘free throw merchant'

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the free-throw merchant label after beating the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. After Gilgeous-Alexander received chants from Timberwolves fans at the Target Center, he addressed the moniker with reporters during his postgame media availability.

“Fans are gonna do whatever they can do to help their team win and knock me off my game, me being the head of the snake of our team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And that's their job, that's what creates home-court advantage, that's what creates a fanbase, that's what creates energy in the building, and they want the Timberwolves to win. They don't want the Oklahoma City Thunder to win. So I expect nothing else.

“As far as the label, I don't care. I never cared. I've said this before, I've shot more free throws in a season than I did this season. I think because we're at the top of everyone's radar, it's a little bit more noticeable, and now people care about it, but I kind of see it as a compliment,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The defending champion Thunder will raise its first championship banner at the Paycom Center on October 21.