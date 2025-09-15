Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has enjoyed a stellar start to his career’s new chapter. The 2-0 Colts have already made history, and Jones was essential to the effort.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones helped the Colts set a new record that highlights the signal caller's strong early results as well as the team’s potent offensive attack.

“How about this: the Colts are the first team in the Super Bowl era to not punt in either of their first two games in a season,”Schefter tweeted.

Through his first two games with the Colts, Jones has earned 588 passing yards and thrown two touchdowns while completing roughly 71 percent of his passes. After a 33-8 victory in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, the Colts defeated the Denver Broncos in a 29-28 Week 2 thriller.

Jones completed 23 of 34 passes while accumulating 316 passing yards and one touchdown. The 28-year-old also earned a rushing touchdown in the winning effort.

“I feel confident, and there's a great energy about our team, I think – about our offense, about our group,” Jones told JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com. “I think we're executing at a high level. I think there's still things we need to do better. I think you look at some of the red zone stuff today, and things we can sharpen up down there, things I can sharpen up for sure. But collectively as a group, we're confident about what we can be, and we know that we're still growing and developing.”

Jones struggled during his final season with the New York Giants. Across 10 games in 2024, he slung eight touchdowns and 7 interceptions for an offense that struggled to move the chains. He has seemingly moved past his previous moments of tribulation.

“I think he's proven everybody wrong,” Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. told reporters after the game.

Jones and the Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.