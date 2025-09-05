The Brooklyn Nets continued a busy offseason on Friday by making a significant hire within their front office. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the team has hired Acie Law as Director of Player Personnel. Law has served as the Oklahoma City Thunder's Director of Amateur Scouting since 2022 and won a championship with the team last season.

Before his time with the Thunder, he served as a scout with the Sacramento Kings for four seasons under general manager Monte McNair.

Law was a standout guard at Texas A&M from 2003 to 2007, averaging 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 50/46/78 shooting splits during his senior season. He was the No. 11 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. However, he struggled to find success as a player in the NBA, appearing for six teams in four seasons before moving overseas and winning EuroLeague championships.

Law replaces former Nets Director of Player Personnel J.R. Holden, who accepted a job under former Brooklyn assistant general manager Trajon Langdon with the Detroit Pistons last offseason. Holden had been with the Nets since 2019.

Law's promotion to his position with the Nets comes after the most successful season in Thunder history. During his first year with Oklahoma City, the team drafted Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, who have developed into stars over the last three seasons. The Thunder selected Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the No. 15 pick in June's draft.

Meanwhile, the Nets are coming off a historic draft during which they made an NBA-record five first-round picks. Brooklyn is expected to tank again this season, aiming for a top selection in the 2026 draft, which features highly-touted prospects such as Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, and A.J. Dybansta. The team also has two second-round picks.