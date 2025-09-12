Oklahoma City Thunder franchise star, reigning MVP, and reigning NBA Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken the league by storm over the last few years. Combining his smooth play on the court with arguably the NBA's best style off the court, it comes as no surprise that the Canadian-native is the current face of the league. Recently, SGA stepped out in an all-pink outfit teasing the latest colorway of his signature Converse SHAI 001 sneakers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made massive waves by forgoing a contract with the likes of Air Jordan or Adidas, instead opting for Converse as his landing spot for his growing signature line. SGA also serves as the Creative Director for Converse Basketball, expanding his reach much further into lifestyle apparel and updated looks for the classic brand.

Throughout last season, Gilgeous-Alexander won his first NBA Championship and MVP award while wearing the Converse SHAI 001. The shoes are officially slated to release in new colorways throughout October following the debut of the “Butter” colorway.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals a new SHAI 001 colorway

FIRST LOOK: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuts a new “Pink” Converse SHAI 001 👀🌸 pic.twitter.com/KvYtoTzAMv — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) September 5, 2025

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander teases a pink Converse Shai 001. 👀🌸 📸: @shaiglalex pic.twitter.com/4mMdY6krKm — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 5, 2025



Pulling up to the club in an all-pink outfit like Cam'ron, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wore a new “Pink” colorway of his Converse SHAI 001. With the “Charm” color dedicated to his mom, the “Hail Clay” for his wife, and the “Masi Blue” for his brother, it remains unclear who Gilgeous-Alexander will choose to honor with the upcoming pair.

Keep a lookout for the aforementioned colorways to be releasing via Nike SNKRS app in early October. As for SGA and his debut sneakers, we should see a massive roll-out during the upcoming season as the model will only grow in popularity.