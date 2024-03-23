Alex Caruso's net worth in 2024 is $7 million. Caruso is a guard for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. He is an NBA champion and an All-Defensive First Team selection. Let's take a closer look at Alex Caruso's net worth in 2024.
What is Alex Caruso's net worth in 2024?: $7 million (estimate)
Alex Caruso's net worth in 2024 is $7 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.
Alex Caruso was born Feb. 28, 1994, in College Station, Texas. He attended A&M Consolidated High School, where Caruso started his amateur basketball career.
As a senior, Caruso averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per outing. For his efforts, Caruso was named a TABC All-Star and district MVP, as per sources. Aside from excelling in basketball, Caruso also represented the school's track-and-field team.
Coming out of high school, ESPN ranked Caruso as a four-star prospect. He received offers from various college basketball programs, including Texas Tech, Richmond, Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona State, and Texas A&M.
Caruso eventually committed to Texas A&M from his hometown of College Station. While majoring in sports management, Caruso also suited up for the Aggies basketball team.
Caruso played four seasons at Texas A&M. With the Aggies, he averaged 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. As a junior, Caruso was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. In his final year, Caruso was part of the Second Team All-SEC.
Alex Caruso turns professional
After spending four seasons at Texas A&M, Caruso declared for the 2016 NBA Draft. However, on draft night, not a single team took a chance on the defensive stalwart.
This paved the way for Caruso to join the Philadelphia 76ers at the Summer League. In five games with the Sixers, Caruso averaged 2.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
Without a single NBA team taking notice, Caruso continued to hone his skills in the NBA G-League. After his Summer League stint, Caruso was picked up by the Oklahoma City Blue, the G-League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The deal paid Caruso $50,000, according to Spotrac. In his first professional season, the Aggies standout put up 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
Alex Caruso signs two-way deal with the Lakers
With a respectable stint at the G-League in the books, Caruso earned a roster spot on the Los Angeles Lakers' 2017 Summer League roster. In eight games, Caruso put up 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per outing.
His respectable performance earned him a two-way deal with the Lakers. The two-way deal paid Caruso $300,000, based on reports. In his first season with the Lakers, Caruso averaged 3.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
Seeing potential in Caruso, the Lakers decided to let Caruso play in the Lakers' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, for two seasons. In the 2017-18 season, Caruso averaged 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. For his efforts, Caruso was named to the Second Team All-NBA G-League.
After an impressive season with the South Bay Lakers, Caruso returned to the team for a final season in the G-League. He registered 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
Alex Caruso signs a two-year contract with the Lakers
After two seasons in the G-League and another solid stint at the Summer League, Caruso was rewarded with a two-year contract worth $5.5 million, as per reports. Fresh from the deal, Caruso put up 5.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
But more importantly, Caruso played an instrumental role in helping the Purple and Gold win the franchise's 17th NBA title inside the 2020 NBA Bubble, its first since 2010.
During the Lakers' NBA title run, Caruso was lauded for his sacrifice of opting to stay inside the NBA Bubble instead of attending his sister's wedding. In the playoffs, Caruso averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per outing in his first postseason run.
Alex Caruso signs with the Bulls
First contract with the Bulls:
MJ: 7 years, $6.3 million
Alex Caruso: 4 years, $37 million
Caruso played for the Purple and Gold until the end of the 2020-21 season. With Caruso's contract coming to an end, the NBA champion made waves during free agency after opting not to re-sign with the Lakers.
Based on reports, the Lakers only offered Caruso a two-year deal worth $15 million. With a seemingly low pay, the Caruso signed with the Chicago Bulls on a more lucrative four-year contract worth $37 million.
In his first season with the Bulls, Caruso put up 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. A season later, Caruso made his presence felt on the defensive end by tallying 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. For his efforts, Caruso was named to the All-Defensive First Team.
Alex Caruso's endorsement deals
Caruso gained a lot of popularity for his hustle and positive impact that goes beyond the stat sheet. Given his popularity with the Lakers, it isn't surprising that major brands have decided to partner with the NBA champion.
According to sources, some of the brands that Caruso endorses include First Entertainment Credit Union, Hugo BOSS, Instacart, Manscaped, and Chinese sneaker company Anta. However, earlier in 2023, it seems that Caruso has moved on from his deal with Anta by deciding to flaunt Nike sneakers during his games.
