Ahead of FIBA's EuroBasket, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's new physique made headlines in Slovenia. Much like the reaction around the NBA world, Luka's body transformation has been the talk of the offseason. Coupled with Doncic's new long-term extension with the Lakers, which is for three years and worth $165 million, there's plenty of hype surrounding the veteran guard.

However, Doncic is scheduled to miss Slovenia's exhibition matchup against Lithuania, per X, formerly Twitter.

“Luka Doncic will sit out of Slovenia's exhibition game today against Lithuania, but he is expected to play tomorrow against Latvia,” the national team reported.

Doncic will avoid the back-to-back exhibitions before his highly anticipated return to international play. One Solvenian broadcaster guessed Luka lost as much as 31 pounds during the offseason, per POP TV.

“The biggest unknown is how the fact that he has lost as much as 14 kilograms (31 pounds) compared to last year,” the Slovenian POP TV broadcaster said.

The Slovenia national team will get its first look at the new and improved Doncic.

Luka Doncic's Slovenia coach wait-and-see mode for Lakers guard

Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lakers guard Luka Doncic's new approach impressed his Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulić. Doncic's body transformation is a big part of that, however, according Sekulić, Luka's newfound approach will take his game to new heights.

Article Continues Below

“Luka has changed the way he works, but whether he’s in better shape or not, we’ll see,” Sekulić said. “He can’t be at his peak right now – he’s only just started basketball-specific training. He’s not yet the real Dončić, and we all know what that looks like on the court. The most important thing is that Luka is very motivated, that he came here to do something special with the national team, and then be ready to start the new season.”

One NBA scout was blown away from what he's seen from Doncic over the summer, per Dallas Hoops Journal.

“Man, he looks incredible,” the scout said. “He's quicker and more explosive. He's getting by people more easily. I think he's on a mission, man.”

The positive reviews on Doncic's new look have continued to roll in throughout the summer, which Luka talked about with Men's Health during an exclusive interview about his body transformation.

“Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better,” Doncic said. “If I stop now, it was all for nothing.”

Doncic will joined the Slovenia national basketball team on Saturday.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Byron Scott (left) is embraced by Magic Johnson at a press conference to introduce Scott as Los Angeles Lakers coach at Toyota Sports Center.
Lakers legend Byron Scott sends hearfelt 66th birthday greeting to Magic JohnsonMiguel La Torre ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) gestures after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center
Lakers insider reveals team he expects Austin Reaves to get $30 million contractPaolo Mariano ·
Former Nuggets Carmelo Anthony waves to the crowd during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the against the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
Carmelo Anthony’s expectation for HOF induction will move NBA fansPaolo Mariano ·
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder, Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA 2025-26 regular season schedule comes with surprising detailTomer Azarly ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Austin Reaves’ agent speaks out on Lakers star’s impactRichard Pereira ·
LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Jalen Brunson with NBA logo
Thunder, Knicks, Warriors, Lakers lead 2025-26 NBA national TV scheduleBrett Siegel ·