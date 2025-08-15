Ahead of FIBA's EuroBasket, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's new physique made headlines in Slovenia. Much like the reaction around the NBA world, Luka's body transformation has been the talk of the offseason. Coupled with Doncic's new long-term extension with the Lakers, which is for three years and worth $165 million, there's plenty of hype surrounding the veteran guard.

However, Doncic is scheduled to miss Slovenia's exhibition matchup against Lithuania, per X, formerly Twitter.

“Luka Doncic will sit out of Slovenia's exhibition game today against Lithuania, but he is expected to play tomorrow against Latvia,” the national team reported.

Doncic will avoid the back-to-back exhibitions before his highly anticipated return to international play. One Solvenian broadcaster guessed Luka lost as much as 31 pounds during the offseason, per POP TV.

“The biggest unknown is how the fact that he has lost as much as 14 kilograms (31 pounds) compared to last year,” the Slovenian POP TV broadcaster said.

The Slovenia national team will get its first look at the new and improved Doncic.

Luka Doncic's Slovenia coach wait-and-see mode for Lakers guard

Lakers guard Luka Doncic's new approach impressed his Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulić. Doncic's body transformation is a big part of that, however, according Sekulić, Luka's newfound approach will take his game to new heights.

Article Continues Below

“Luka has changed the way he works, but whether he’s in better shape or not, we’ll see,” Sekulić said. “He can’t be at his peak right now – he’s only just started basketball-specific training. He’s not yet the real Dončić, and we all know what that looks like on the court. The most important thing is that Luka is very motivated, that he came here to do something special with the national team, and then be ready to start the new season.”

One NBA scout was blown away from what he's seen from Doncic over the summer, per Dallas Hoops Journal.

“Man, he looks incredible,” the scout said. “He's quicker and more explosive. He's getting by people more easily. I think he's on a mission, man.”

The positive reviews on Doncic's new look have continued to roll in throughout the summer, which Luka talked about with Men's Health during an exclusive interview about his body transformation.

“Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better,” Doncic said. “If I stop now, it was all for nothing.”

Doncic will joined the Slovenia national basketball team on Saturday.