After a disappointing 2022-23 season, new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed what he is looking for in his players during the pre-season to turn the team's fortunes around, reported by goal.com. The Blues finished a dismal 12th in the league last season, prompting the club's management to take decisive action in the transfer market.

Pochettino has emphasized the need for players who are genuinely committed to the club and care deeply about the team's success. In an interview with the club's official website, he stated that he does not simply want players who are “easy to manage,” but rather individuals who have a strong sense of responsibility towards the team and are driven to perform on the pitch.

The Argentine manager's philosophy centers around the objective of winning, not just being good. For that to happen, Pochettino stresses the importance of having good players in the squad who possess the necessary skills and determination to bring success to the team.

Chelsea has undergone a significant overhaul this summer, with a total of 13 players departing the club permanently. However, they have wasted no time in reinforcing their squad, securing the signings of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, and Angelo Gabriel.

Despite the ongoing rebuild, Pochettino remains focused on recruiting players who will contribute to the team's success, not just in terms of their skills but also in their attitude and dedication. He emphasizes that he is not interested in easy-to-manage players but rather individuals who are willing to compete at their best and prioritize the team's objectives above all else.

Chelsea's pre-season journey includes a friendly against Brighton, where Mauricio Pochettino will have the opportunity to assess his squad and continue shaping the team to his vision. With the new signings settling in and the emphasis on players who truly care about the club, Chelsea fans will be eager to see their team bounce back and compete at the highest level in the upcoming season.