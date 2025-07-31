EA Sports FC 26 Clubs features 13 archetypes, which influences a player's Signature PlayStyle, all of which can be upgraded and improved over time. Each Archetype is inspired by an a real-world ICON, and helps differentiate players on the pitch. Each Archetype can be useful in building a powerful club. Therefore, we listed all FC 26 Archetypes below, and how you can level them up and upgrade them.
Every Forward Archetype In EA FC 26 Clubs
- Magician
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Technical
- Finesse Shot
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Finisher
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Low Driven Shot
- First Touch
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Target
- Signature PlayStyles
- Power Shot
- Precision Header
- Signature PlayStyles
All Midfielder Archetypes in EA FC 26 Clubs
- Recycler
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Press Proven
- Intercept
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Maestro
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Tiki Taka
- Pinged Pass
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Creator
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Incisive Pass
- Inventive Pass
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Spark
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Rapid
- Trickster
- Signature PlayStyles:
Every Defender Archetype in EA FC 26 Clubs
- Progressor
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Long Ball Pass
- Anticipate
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Boss
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Bruiser
- Aerial Fortress
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Engine
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Jockey
- Relentless
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Marauder
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Whipped Pass
- Quick Setup
- Signature PlayStyles:
All Goalkeeper Archetypes in EA FC 26 Clubs
- Shot Stopper
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Footwork
- Far Reach
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Sweeper Keeper
- Signature PlayStyles:
- Cross Claimer
- 1v1 Close Down
- Signature PlayStyles:
How to Unlock/Level Up Your Archetypes in EA FC 26 Clubs
When you first begin playing Clubs, you'll select one archetype for free. However, to unlock the remaining 12 archetypes, you must collect them with Club Coins, FC Coins, or an Archetype Unlock Consumable (reward).
To Level up your Archetype, you must earn Archetype XP (AXP). Keep a couple of things in mind:
- Higher Role Ratings yield higher AXP gains
- Earn AXP during matches when completing certain actions
- Different Match Types offer different amounts of AXP
- Completing Skill Games also earns you AXP, but is capped to a limited amount every week
After earning a certain amount of XP, your Archetype will level up, and will have a maximum level of 50 at launch. Each Archetype levels up separately, so it'll take time to fully upgrade them all. Fortunately, you'll be able to improve your player in other ways.
Whether you spend Attribute Points, upgrade your Signature PlayStyles, unlock new perks or slots, you'll have a variety of ways to improve your Clubs player. Furthermore, EA Sports intends to increase the level cap for Archetypes, increasing your player's potential for greatness even more.
Overall, that includes all EA FC 26 Archetypes and how you can level them up. Check back with us when the game launches for more information on each PlayStyle.
