EA Sports FC 26 Clubs features 13 archetypes, which influences a player's Signature PlayStyle, all of which can be upgraded and improved over time. Each Archetype is inspired by an a real-world ICON, and helps differentiate players on the pitch. Each Archetype can be useful in building a powerful club. Therefore, we listed all FC 26 Archetypes below, and how you can level them up and upgrade them.

Every Forward Archetype In EA FC 26 Clubs

Magician Signature PlayStyles: Technical Finesse Shot

Finisher Signature PlayStyles: Low Driven Shot First Touch

Target Signature PlayStyles Power Shot Precision Header



All Midfielder Archetypes in EA FC 26 Clubs

Recycler Signature PlayStyles: Press Proven Intercept

Maestro Signature PlayStyles: Tiki Taka Pinged Pass

Creator Signature PlayStyles: Incisive Pass Inventive Pass

Spark Signature PlayStyles: Rapid Trickster



Every Defender Archetype in EA FC 26 Clubs

Progressor Signature PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass Anticipate

Boss Signature PlayStyles: Bruiser Aerial Fortress

Engine Signature PlayStyles: Jockey Relentless

Marauder Signature PlayStyles: Whipped Pass Quick Setup



All Goalkeeper Archetypes in EA FC 26 Clubs

Shot Stopper Signature PlayStyles: Footwork Far Reach

Sweeper Keeper Signature PlayStyles: Cross Claimer 1v1 Close Down



How to Unlock/Level Up Your Archetypes in EA FC 26 Clubs

When you first begin playing Clubs, you'll select one archetype for free. However, to unlock the remaining 12 archetypes, you must collect them with Club Coins, FC Coins, or an Archetype Unlock Consumable (reward).

To Level up your Archetype, you must earn Archetype XP (AXP). Keep a couple of things in mind:

Higher Role Ratings yield higher AXP gains

Earn AXP during matches when completing certain actions

Different Match Types offer different amounts of AXP

Completing Skill Games also earns you AXP, but is capped to a limited amount every week

After earning a certain amount of XP, your Archetype will level up, and will have a maximum level of 50 at launch. Each Archetype levels up separately, so it'll take time to fully upgrade them all. Fortunately, you'll be able to improve your player in other ways.

Whether you spend Attribute Points, upgrade your Signature PlayStyles, unlock new perks or slots, you'll have a variety of ways to improve your Clubs player. Furthermore, EA Sports intends to increase the level cap for Archetypes, increasing your player's potential for greatness even more.

Overall, that includes all EA FC 26 Archetypes and how you can level them up. Check back with us when the game launches for more information on each PlayStyle.

Lastly, for more gaming and Soccer news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.