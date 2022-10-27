Chicago Bears: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Cowboys

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Ahead of the matchup, we’ll be making our Bears Week 8 predictions.

The Bears are coming off their biggest win of the season. In Week 7, they took down the New England Patriots in a very one-sided 33-14 contest.

The Bears, who now sit at 3-4, will be heading into a potential battle against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. But if this Bears team can put together another strong performance, this unit could potentially take down this Cowboys team.

In their victory over the Patriots, the Bears offense looked to finally hit their stride. Their 33 points were the most scored in the Justin Fields era, and there was potential for even more points to be scored.

During the contest, Fields took command of the offense, and the play-calling allowed him to succeed. Through the air, he recorded 179 passing yards, one touchdown, and one pass that was tipped which led to an interception. On the ground, he rushed a career-high 14 times, resulting in 82 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

The Bears defense also came up big in Week 7. They held the Patriots offense to just 260 total yards. This included just 70 yards on the ground. If all goes to plan, the Bears defense could string together another strong performance in Week 8 against a Cowboys offense that isn’t at full force.

Here are three bold predictions for the Chicago Bears in Week 8

3. Justin Fields has another big day

In his second year leading the Bears offense, Fields has been haunted by some of the problems of his past.

The Bears have struggled to protect Fields. The offensive line play has been below average, leading to him occasionally struggling. Along with this, the Bears haven’t put together a pass-catching unit that is deep with experience.

But even with the team’s offensive struggles, Fields has managed to put together some solid performances throughout the season. Over seven games, he has thrown for 1,048 passing yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 364 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Coming off of a season-best performance in Week 7, Fields could be headed towards another strong showing. But it will be a test with the Cowboys defense playing at the level that they have been. That unit has allowed more than 17 points just once in a game this season.

The Cowboys defense has shown that they can beat. The Philadelphia Eagles are the one team that has given this unit problems this season. If Fields can put together a Jalen Hurts-type performance, this team could be in for a solid showing.

2. The Bears backfield has another strong performance

As noted, the Eagles are the lone team to give the Cowboys legitimate problems this season. They have also been one of the NFL’s best rushing teams this season, with the offense relying heavily on setting up the ground game. The Bears could attack the Cowboys in a similar way.

The Bears backfield duo of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert have been giving opposing defenses problems all season. Chicago has used both running backs heavily, but evenly. On 152 combined carries, they have recorded 772 rushing yards and five total carries.

Through the air, Montgomery and Herbert have also been key players in the Bears offense. They have been targeted a total of 18 times, resulting in 16 receptions for 175 receiving yards and one touchdown.

If the Bears can take down the Cowboys, the backfield will need to run the ball early and often. Establishing a ground game will be crucial to their success.

1. The Bears secondary delivers once again

The Bears have invested heavily in their secondary in recent seasons. It now looks like these investments are paying off.

Eddie Jackson and rookie safety Jaquon Brisker have looked like one of the most intriguing duos in the NFL. So far, the two have combined for 89 total tackles, two sacks, four defended passes and four interceptions. They have managed to both get after the quarterback and help shut down opposing pass catchers.

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has also strung together several solid showings. He has recorded 37 total tackles, four defended passes and one interception.

With the Bears trading away star edge rusher Robert Quinn, this unit will rely on their young talent. The Cowboys have a solid wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb. But they will likely be without running back Ezekiel Elliot.

If the Bears can put together a strong showing on both sides of the ball, they could manage to take down the Cowboys.