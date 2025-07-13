The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off winning Super Bowl 59, and it's not hard to see why they are so successful. Led by superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have an array of talent up and down their roster. One of the more overlooked parts of their success, though, is their offensive line, which is among the best in the league.

Of this group, it's clear that right tackle Lane Johnson is the best of the bunch. Even as he enters his mid-30s, Johnson has remained one of the best tackles in the league, helping him come in at No. 3 on ESPN's list of the top tackles in the NFL, with insight from executives, coaches, and scouts being used to help them develop this list.

“There has been no tangible drop-off in Johnson's play after 12 seasons,” Jeremy Fowler wrote for ESPN. “In fact, Johnson ranked among the best — again — in run block win rate at 80.2. He has proved durable in his early-to-mid-30s, logging at least 15 games in each of the last three seasons on his way to consecutive Pro Bowls … ‘He's kind of the gold standard now — technique, smarts and probably the most instinctive of them all,' an NFL personnel director said.”

Lane Johnson joined by Jordan Mailata on ESPN's list

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson has anchored the Eagles' offensive line for his entire 12-year career, but he isn't the only stud on this unit for Philadelphia. In fact, his partner-in-crime at left tackle, Jordan Mailata, has emerged as one of the top tackles in the league, too. After his breakout campaign in 2024 that saw him earn All-Pro Second-Team honors, Mailata was ranked No. 5 on this list, right behind Johnson.

“Mailata is well known for his rare combination of size (6-foot-8, 365 pounds), agility and violence at the line of scrimmage. Now, he's known for other things – such as a Super Bowl champion and a second team All-Pro,” Fowler wrote. “Mailata allowed 1.5 sacks in 2024 per Next Gen Stats, tied for the fewest among tackles with at least 350 pass-blocking snaps. Couple that with his running game prowess and the Eagles have a long-term solution at left tackle.”

Given how big of a part the ground game plays in the Eagles' offense, it's clear that they need to have a top-notch offensive line at their disposal. With Johnson and Mailata holding down the outside of their o-line, this unit is in good shape once again heading into 2025, which should help them greatly in their attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

