For the first time since ESPN began its annual NFL positional rankings in 2020, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is no longer perched atop the list at offensive tackle. Williams, who had held the No. 1 spot for four consecutive years, fell to No. 4 in the 2025 rankings. Which is an eye-opener for both 49ers fans and league observers alike.

Compiled from votes by over 70 NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, ESPN’s rankings are considered one of the most credible offseason evaluations in the league. These insiders assess the best players right now, not over their careers or based on projections. And Williams, at 36 years old, has finally started to show some signs of wear.

Still, slipping to No. 4 is hardly a sign of decline. It’s more of an acknowledgment of how elite the league’s tackle talent has become. According to ESPN’s reporting, the race for the top spot was particularly tight this year, with “a decade-long battle for supremacy” shaping up between a new wave of elite tackles and the grizzled veterans still anchoring playoff-bound teams.

Trent Williams is still a solid member of a stout 49ers offensive line

Williams’ resume remains elite. Despite missing time due to ankle issues in each of the last two seasons, he remains the most dominant run-blocking tackle in the game. In 10 games last season, he allowed only four sacks while continuing to drive San Francisco’s punishing run scheme. His 3.78 seconds average time to pressure allowed, the longest among qualifying left tackles, speaks to how difficult it still is to beat him off the edge.

“When he’s clicking, there’s still nobody better,” one veteran NFL offensive coach told ESPN. “He’s the most powerful tackle I’ve ever seen.”

But in a league where availability is as valuable as ability, even the most respected names must occasionally make way. The ranking shift also underscores the 49ers’ delicate balancing act. By maximizing their Super Bowl window while relying on aging, though still elite, stars.

Trent Williams may no longer be the consensus best left tackle in football. But his presence remains one of the 49ers’ biggest advantages. Whether he regains the top spot next year will depend not on skill, he still has plenty. But on staying healthy long enough to remind the league why he was king for so long.