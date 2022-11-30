Published November 30, 2022

The Chicago Bears are coming off five straight losses entering Week 13. They are dead last in the NFC North and want to snap their woeful slump. The beleaguered Bears will try to get their cheese as they face the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can put the Bears into a tie for third place with Green Bay in their division. Here are our Bears Week 13 predictions as they take on the Packers.

Both teams’ quarterback injuries will dominate the headlines ahead of their NFC North clash in Week 13. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who has struggled big time this season, suffered a rib injury against the Eagles on Sunday night. That put his Week 13 availability in doubt. If Rodgers is unable to play, backup QB Jordan Love will get his first start of the season.

Meanwhile, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields suffered a shoulder dislocation in Week 11’s road loss to the Falcons and missed last week’s loss to the Jets. In Fields’ absence, veteran Trevor Siemian stepped in but was unable to help the team snap its four-game losing streak. Fields remains questionable for Week 13.

Recall that back in Week 2, the Packers defeated the Bears, 27-10. Green Bay should be favored here anew as the Bears are not a squad that has done well at home. Take note that they have gone 2-3 this season at Soldier Field.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Bears in their Week 13 game against the Packers.

4. WR Chase Claypool puts up a dud

Chicago WR Chase Claypool played only his fourth game as a Bear last Sunday. He was targeted five times, culminating in two receptions for 51 yards total. He had a 31-yard catch before departing the game late due to a leg injury. We’ll monitor if the plays in Week 13 but so far, it seems like he’s okay to see action.

Having said that, seeing action doesn’t always mean he’ll do well. Claypool’s 51-yard performance last week was his best since joining the Bears at the trade deadline. With Darnell Mooney now injured and presumably gone for the season, Claypool’s targets should grow down the stretch if he can overcome his own injury. That’s a big “if,” though. We expect he’ll get at least twice the receptions in Week 13 but still put up a dud due to being hampered by injury. He should have around five catches for just under 50 yards total.

3. RB David Montgomery passes 100 rushing yards

Bears RB David Montgomery carried the ball 14 times for 79 yards against the Jets in Week 12. He also had three receptions for 34 yards on four targets in the loss.

With RB1 Khalil Herbert still out, Montgomery carried the ball the most for a Bears offense that was also missing Justin Fields. He actually had a great game, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, but he was unable to find the end zone due to the offense’s overall inability to move the ball.

We’re high on Montgomery as he plays against the Packers in Week 13. Remember that back in Week 2, he rushed for 122 yards in the Bears’ previous meeting against Green Bay. He should go over 100 rushing yards again here plus a touchdown.

2. QB Trevor Siemian plays again and disappoints again

In Sunday’sloss to the Jets, backup QB Trevor Siemian had to play instead of Justin Fields. He completed 14-of-25 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also rushed for eight yards on four tries. It wasn’t exactly the worst performance of the week, but it was inspiring either.

Siemian, however, got off to a fast start in that game. He completed three of five throws for 62 yards on the first drive to set up a 22-yard Cairo Santos field goal. And then he added another 58 yards passing yards on the next drive. That included a four-yard touchdown strike to Byron Pringle to take a 10-7 lead. Following that, however, the Jets defense awoke, gobbling up Siemian and holding the Bears in check the rest of the way.

Siemian’s final pass in that loss was even an interception on first-and-goal, and the Jets ran out the final 5:04 seconds. He will surely return to the bench if Fields feels healthy enough to play, but as of now, the latter is still seriously questionable against the Packers. We also feel like Chicago might play it cautious and just have Fields sit out through their Week 14 bye.

As such, Siemian should play again, though he won’t do well. We have him going for a total of under 180 yards against the Packers.

1. Thinning Bears fail to get the cheese

While it’s true that Green Bay has struggled to establish offensive consistency this season, they did beat the Bears quite convincingly in Week 2. Against one of the NFL’s poorest defenses, the Packers should be able to move the ball both in the air and on the ground. Remember that the Bears allow the sixth-most points per game (25.4) in 2022-23s.

In this game, the Bears better watch out for Aaron Jones and Christian Watson. Jones, in particular, is explosive. He is ninth in the NFL in rushing yards (821) and second in the league with four receiving touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Chicago ranks 27th in run defense, giving away 143.9 yards per game. Jones and AJ Dillion should find a good scoring matchup against a Bears team that has allowed 15 combined touchdowns to running backs.

As for Watson, he has dealt with ailments throughout his rookie season. Still, he has also shown some burst in the final three games, catching 12 passes for 265 yards and six touchdowns. The depleted Bears defense won’t be able to stop him.

The loss of top wideout Darnell Mooney (ankle) for the rest of the season also leaves the Bears incredibly weak on offense. Cole Kmet, David Montgomery, and Chase Claypool’s overall target share will rise, but they won’t be good enough to get the cheese and the win for the Bears.