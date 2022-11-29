Published November 29, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgersrevealed some great news on Tuesday following his injury scare in last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers announced that he intends to play in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Not only that, but Rodgers said that he “got good news with the scans.” That’s music to Packers fans’ ears, as they had to watch the rather unfamiliar sight of the star signal-caller exiting a game due to an injury- and failing to return.

Rodgers had already entered the game vs. the Eagles with an ailment, as he popped up on last week’s injury report due to a nagging thumb injury, one that he revealed to be a fracture.

It was later reported that the Packers star is dealing with an avulsion fracture. Rodgers shook off the injury and started the game against the Eagles on Sunday night.

He appeared no worse for the wear, firing two first-half touchdowns to keep the Packers in the game against arguably the best team in the league.

But Rodgers succumbed to injury in the third quarter, leaving the contest, one Green Bay eventually lost.

After the game, Rodgers told the media that he initially injured his ribs in the second quarter but tweaked the ailment in the third.

Aaron Rodgers is by no means healthy. But the good news is, he likely won’t allow these injuries to keep him off the field in Week 13 against the Bears.

After all, Rodgers wouldn’t miss a date with the Bears for the world.