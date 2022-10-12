Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Commanders

The Chicago Bears Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders is not likely to draw a ton of attention. But the Bears have quietly found a way to remain relevant this season. They almost pulled off a huge comeback against their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday. Chicago trailed 21-3 and stormed back to take a 22-21 lead in the fourth quarter. However, their defense could not hold up and the Vikings ultimately won 29-22.

The loss dropped the Bears under .500 for the first time this season at 2-3. They are now two games back of the Vikings in the NFC North, with the Green Bay Packers between them. Despite their struggles, the Bears finally found some rhythm offensively last week. Justin Fields had arguably his most successful game, completing 15 of 21 passes for over 200 yards and a touchdown. I know, it’s a low bar. But beggars can’t be choosers.

This week, the Bears face a Commanders defense that has been very generous to opposing offenses this year. That should create opportunities Chicago. Let’s take a look at the Bears Week 6 bold predictions against the Commanders.

4. David Montgomery gets back on track

If there is one part of the Bears offense that has looked sufficient most of the year, it has been their ability to run the football. Bears running back David Montgomery is coming off of a career year and showed signs he would up his mark again this season. However, he suffered an ankle injury and missed Week 3.

In his place, backup tailback Khalil Herbert went nuts vs. the Texans with 157 yards and two touchdowns. The breakout performance did not really come out of nowhere. He performed very well last season filling in for an injured Montgomery then as well.

Both Bears running backs are healthy and will face off with a mediocre Commanders run defense. I would expect Chicago to lean on and feature their tailbacks in this game. Unlike Week 5 when they fell behind by double digits, the Bears should be in this game throughout. That will allow both Montgomery and Herbert to combine for 30 plus carries in this game. That should lean to plenty of production.

3. Justin Fields has another efficient day

The first month of the season, the Bears QB Justin Fields completed a total of 41 passes. He became the butt of jokes all across the country as the Bears offense appeared to be turning back the clock to the 1950’s. But last week, Fields found some success through the air.

I think we are going to see more of that Sunday. Let’s not forget that last season Fields showed some promise.

The Commanders secondary has allowed 11 touchdown passes this season. That ranks among the worst in the league. The Bears QB finally began utilizing and connecting with his tight end, Cole Kmet. Kmet finished with four catches on four targets for 45 yards. He was expected to have a breakout season that has yet to come to fruition. But he has the size and talent to put up numbers.

Darnell Mooney is another very talented piece of the offense that has yet to make his mark. On Sunday, he caught an unreal 39-yarder that left Montgomery blown away.

David Montgomery on Darnell Mooney’s Catch of the Year: “Oh my god, he’s disgusting.” Couldn’t say it better myself. 🤢 📹: @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/r8Fh0u3Uhr — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) October 10, 2022

Look for a breakout game from Mooney, who had over 1,000 yards receiving last year.

2. Bears defense rebounds

The Bears defense has not been very good this year. They were not really expected to be all that great on that side of the ball. But some believed they would at least be competent. Thus far, that hasn’t happened outside the Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon. The weather clearly had an impact on that game.

But this week, Chicago’s defense has an opportunity to bounce back. They will square off against Carson Wentz and an inefficient Commanders offense. For whatever reason, the vast majority of primetime games this year have seen defenses dominate.

I think this is a really good spot for Chicago’s defense. Washington is in a bit of turmoil amid Commanders head coach Ron Rivera’s comments about his quarterback. He basically threw him under the bus, saying he is the difference between their team and the rest of the NFC East. Those are some harsh comments, especially considering Cooper Rush and Daniel Jones are two of those quarterbacks.

Nevertheless, things are unraveling for Washington. They have to travel on a short week to face a very game Bears team. I could see Wentz turning the ball over a couple of times and getting benched in this one.

1. Bears climb back to .500, beat Commanders

Chicago should be able to control the line of scrimmage on offense. That will allow not just the run game but also the pass game to move the football. Meanwhile, you have to wonder what head space Wentz is in. The Bears will win and climb back to .500 at 3-3.