Connor Bedard has secured his first bag as an NHL player. The first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has reportedly agreed to a contract on Monday with the Blackhawks, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

“The Blackhawks and Bedard celebrated by agreeing to terms on a three-year entry-level deal Monday and will make the contract official through the league later in the morning, according to team sources.”

There was never a doubt that the Blackhawks would eventually sign Connor Bedard to a deal. It was just a matter of when they would offer it and for how long and how much the contract would be.

Connor Bedard is viewed as a franchise savior for the Blackhawks, who got the top prize in the recent draft following a dismal campaign in the 2022-23 NHL season that saw them finish with just a 26-49-7 record and miss the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third season in a row.

Bedard can make his NHL debut as soon as October 10 when the Blackhawks open their season on the road against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Four more road games will follow that date with the Penguins for the Blackhawks before Chicago finally plays its first home game on Oct. 21 again the Vegas Golden Knights, which will be another notable date for Bedard, as the reigning Stanley Cup champions will definitely put him to the test.

The 18-year-old Connor Bedard racked up 143 points (71 goals and 72 assists) for the Regina Pats in the 2022-23 WHL season.