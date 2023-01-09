By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have made an eye-opening addition to the roster, supplying Patrick Mahomes with another weapon for the 2023 season. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Chiefs are signing former first-round pick John Ross to a reserve/futures contract.

Via Pelissero on Twitter:

“The Chiefs signed WR John Ross III to a reserve/futures deal, per source. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Ross is a burner and still only 27 years old. Not eligible for the playoffs, but one more weapon for Patrick Mahomes in 2023.”

In short, Ross won’t be available for the Chiefs during their upcoming playoff run, but he’s locked in to open camp with the Chiefs next year.

Ross was a standout at the University of Washington from 2013-16. He made a name for himself at the NFL Draft Combine when he displayed his shocking speed, running a record-setting 4.22-second 40-yard dash. Things didn’t quite pan out for Ross in the pros, however.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected him ninth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Across four seasons in Cincinnati, Ross caught just 51 passes for a total of 733 yards. He scored 10 touchdowns, including seven in 2018, but was never able to find consistent success. He latched on with the New York Giants in 2021, featuring in 10 games and scoring one TD.

Now, he’ll look to revive his career in Kansas City, playing alongside the game’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. Knowing how Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy like to operate offensively, it’s not difficult to envision the Chiefs drawing up some crafty plays for the speedster, who could also make an impact on special teams.

John Ross won’t be available for the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, but when training camp rolls around, Ross will look to earn a spot on the roster.