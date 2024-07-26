In the seven years Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been in the NFL, his resume already guarantees him a spot in the Hall of Fame. As a starter, Mahomes has secured three Super Bowl titles in six years and has yet to miss the playoffs. As of this writing, only two quarterbacks have stood in his way of having more championships. Here's how it happened with Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

1. Tom Brady (2018 AFC Championship and Super Bowl 55)

The first quarterback to ever best Mahomes in the playoffs (and the only QB to beat Mahomes more than once) was none other than Brady. It first happened during the 2018 season, which was also Mahomes' first year as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs. Despite being new to the big stage, Mahomes showed he was born for the spotlight. He finished the game throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

However, the Patriots' experience proved to be the deciding factor. While the game extended into overtime, once the Patriots won the coin toss, you knew the game was all but over. A classic two-minute drill by Brady guided the Patriots to a 37-31 victory capped off by a 2-yard run by Rex Burkhead.

The other time it happened came on the grandest stage of them all: Super Bowl 55. This time, Brady was the man under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that had missed the playoffs for 13 consecutive seasons. Most experts pegged the game to be a passing of the torch, but Brady had other plans.

Unlike their first encounter, this game was dominated by the Buccaneers from start to finish. Mahomes completed 26 of his 49 passes for 270 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. Brady, on the other hand, showcased his timeless poise, leading the Buccaneers to a resounding 31-9 victory completing 71% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns.

2. Joe Burrow (2022 AFC Championship)

The only other quarterback to defeat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs is Joe Burrow. Their clash came during the 2022 AFC Championship Game to set up a date against the Los Angeles Rams. The outcome of the game ended in a similar fashion to Mahomes' first playoff loss.

Much like the 2018 AFC Championship, this game also went into overtime. Both quarterbacks showed signs of brilliance, but there were also occasions where the defense really got the best of both of them.

By overtime, the game was tied at 24 after Harrison Butker made a field goal to end the 4th quarter. The Chiefs had the advantage to advance to the Super Bowl, claiming the first possession of the game. But on the third play of the drive, Mahomes threw his second interception of the game. The game eventually ended with a 30-yard field goal from Evan McPherson.