By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already putting the finishing touches on his 2022 NFL MVP resume.

On Mahomes’ very first pass attempt of the Chiefs’ Week 18 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the one-time NFL MVP winner connected with Justin Watson for a crucial 67-yard play. The Raiders secondary left Watson wide open on the play, and Mahomes took advantage for a crowd-silencing completion.

With the 67-yard completion, Mahomes set a new single-season record for passing yards in Chiefs franchise history.

With the 67 yard throw to Watson Mahomes sets a new single season passing yards record for the franchise. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 7, 2023

This record was previously held by Mahomes himself when he tallied 5,097 passing yards over the 2018 campaign – the season in which he won the NFL MVP award for the first time in his career.

In the big picture, Mahomes may have an opportunity to break one of the most notable records in NFL history. He entered Week 18 in need of 430 passing yards to shatter Peyton Manning’s mark (5,477 passing yards in 2013) for the most such yards in a single season.

As it stands, the Chiefs passer is on par to finish the campaign as the leader in both passing yards and touchdown passes. He sure has already made a strong case to be the clear-cut favorite for this season’s NFL MVP honor.