The Chicago Cubs have to be all-in on the 2025 season. With Kyle Tucker hitting free agency after the year, the team could look very different next season. But an injury to Justin Steele significantly hampered their pitching rotation, allowing the Milwaukee Brewers to catch up in the NL Central. The Cubs added at the MLB trade deadline, but pitching is still a big concern as the playoffs approach.

Steele had put up a 3.10 ERA in 78 starts over the past three seasons, coming into the 2025 campaign. With Shota Imanaga to lead the rotation, they were set up for a great season this year. But after just four starts, Steele was knocked out for the season with a UCL injury. Imanaga has been in and out of the lineup as well, leaving a big need on the mound.

But when the MLB trade deadline came around, there were not many starters on the market. The Texas Rangers picked up Merrill Kelly, and the Boston Red Sox snagged Dustin May. But the Arizona Diamondbacks held onto Zac Gallen, and the Minnesota Twins did not deal Joe Ryan. While the Cubs did get Michael Soroka, they did not do enough to solve their problem.

In Soroka's first start for the Cubs, he was pulled after two innings and placed on the injured list. Meanwhile, the Cubs are fighting with the Brewers for the NL Central title. Milwaukee has an incredible surplus of pitching, with Tobias Myers in the minors and Nestor Cortes getting shipped off to San Diego at the deadline. It is the biggest advantage they have over Chicago, and could send the Cubs to the Wild Card Series.

While the Cubs could have used another starter, an unsung hero deserves some credit for a phenomenal season.

The Cubs would be lost without Matthew Boyd

The Cubs' signing of Matthew Boyd to a two-year, $29 million contract did not get much fanfare in the offseason. It turned out to the the most impactful free agent they picked up in the winter. In 22 starts, he has a 2.34 ERA and a 3.0 bWAR, well on the way to the best season of his career.

Without Boyd, the Cubs would be lost on the pitching mound. Jameson Taillon is on the injured list, Collin Rea has struggled, and Ben Brown has been dreadful. Imanaga and Boyd can combine to bring the Cubs quality playoff innings. But finding 27 outs in the third game of the postseason could be difficult after the trade deadline.

The Cubs could call up prospect Brandon Birdsell or Jack Neely, but that brings in an incredible amount of risk. If they are not ready, it costs them a game in the division race and does not solve the problem. The safer option is to hope Taillon comes back soon and dominates, but a rough rehab outing has left that up in the air.

The National League has six strong contenders for the World Series. Assuming no one collapses or the Cincinnati Reds don't shake things up, the Cubs, Brewers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres will be in the dance. Those are six of the best teams in all of baseball and a gauntlet to get through for the eventual pennant winner.

A lack of starting pitching depth did not stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from winning the World Series last year. But they had a deeper lineup and stronger bullpen than the Cubs do this year. They could have spent a lot on MacKenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals, but decided against it at the deadline. Will it hurt them?