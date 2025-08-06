The Chicago Cubs were surpassed in the division as the team was unable to keep pace with the Milwaukee Brewers’ incredible run over the last month. Chicago had lost three of the last four games entering the series finale with the Cincinnati Reds. Cubs reliever Andrew Kittredge took the loss in Tuesday’s game. But he bounced back in impressive fashion.

After allowing four runs in 1/3 inning, Chicago handed the ball right back to Kittredge on Wednesday. The team brought him in to protect a two-run lead in the seventh and the former All-Star responded by throwing an immaculate inning, per MLB.

Andrew Kittredge tosses an immaculate inning for the @Cubs! pic.twitter.com/dkZXAHSz3u — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2025

The rare feat occurs when a pitcher records three strikeouts in just nine pitches. Kittredge only needed the minimum number of tosses to get through the inning. He got Austin Hays, Gavin Lux and Tyler Stephenson to go down swinging. Each was started off with back-to-back mid-90s sinkers before getting put away on 90 mph sliders.

Cubs’ bullpen rebounds against Reds

The Cubs added Kittredge in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline. The team added the ninth-year veteran for bullpen depth. He performed well in his first two appearances for Chicago, earning holds in scoreless innings against his former team. But on Tuesday, the Reds lit Kittredge up.

Fortunately, the pitcher was able to right the ship on Wednesday in spectacular fashion, earning his 10th hold of the season. Kittredge is now 2-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings in 2025. He landed in Chicago after signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Orioles over the offseason.

With the win the Cubs improved to 66-48 on the season. The team is attempting to retake the NL Central after being surpassed by the Brewers. Chicago is now 3.5 games back in the division but Milwaukee plays the Atlanta Braves later tonight. The Brewers have won five straight games and eight of their last nine.