For the first time ever, the NWSL will be featured in FIFA. The 2023 edition of the video game comes out on March 15 and will include all 12 NWSL teams.

The announcement comes after the NWSL recently teamed up with EA Sports in a new partnership between the two sides. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman expressed her excitement with the news in a press release.

“The athletes that call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world and we’re excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience,” Berman said. “We can’t wait for fans to begin playing and we look forward to continuing this celebration of the players and the league when we kick off our 11th season on March 25.”

The NWSL is the latest women’s sports league to be integrated into FIFA’s franchise. England’s Women’s Super League and France’s Division 1 Féminine were added to the game last September.

“Today is a historic day for both our players and fans,” NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke said in a news release. “This is a thrilling time for women’s football, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with EA SPORTS to champion the sport and create new opportunities for fans around the world to engage with these incredibly talented players.”

Over the last few years, women’s sports leagues are starting to make their imprint in the video game world. The WNBA was introduced to NBA 2K’s series in 2021 and created an edition of the game that included Candace Parker in a Chicago Sky jersey on one of its covers.