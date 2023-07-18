The USWNT heads into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup looking to win their third title in a row, but they're missing several players due to injuries. Among them is Angel City FC star Christen Press, who has been dealt another devastating blow in her recovery from ACL surgery.

Last June, Press tore up her knee and since then, it's been setback after setback. The 34-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries in the last year and is in line for a fourth operation. Andi Sullivan meanwhile, one of Press' teammates who will make her World Cup debut this month for the Americans at 27, also suffered a torn ACL in 2016 while at Stanford and she couldn't help but feel for what Press is going through, a key piece to the States' squad in the 2019 tournament.

Via ESPN:

“Having gone through an ACL tear and recovery, that in itself is hard enough,” Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. “And luckily, my return was smooth in the grand scheme of things. So when I read that post — yesterday, I think it was — my heart aches for her.”

“I think any time that you're injured, the uncertainty of it all, it's hard enough when they say this is your timeline, and it's much harder when you think it's going to be a certain amount of time and there are obstacles that change that,” she continued. “I'm crushed for her, and her ability to continue to hold out hope for herself is so admirable. And she's been such an important part of this team on and off the field for years.”

For reference, here is the post from Press on IG:

Nearing her mid-30s, it's difficult to imagine Press will be able to play at another World Cup for the USWNT. However, she can surely be proud of her contributions in 2015 and 2019.

Hopefully, this latest procedure can fix things for good and put her on the road to recovery.