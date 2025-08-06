Hall of Fame guard Nancy Lieberman clapped back at former NBA guard and podcast host Jeff Teague for his controversial take on Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark. While Clark works her way back from a groin injury, it hasn't stopped former professional guards from talking about her game and overall impact in the WNBA. However, Lieberman didn't appreciate Teague's labeling the defending Rookie of the Year as “good, not great.”

Alongside Michael Beasley, Lieberman addressed Teague's comments, per Big3's 3s and Ones podcast.

“I don’t agree with Jeff Teague, where I read something today that said, Caitlin Clark, well, she’s just a good player,” Lieberman. “She’s not a great player. Jeff, I love you. You weren’t a great player. You were serviceable. I know you made the All-Star team one time. I’m sorry, if we’re going to be honest, I’m happy for your career.”

Beasley agreed with Lieberman's take.

“Jeff [Teague] my guy,” Beasley said. “But you tripping. Caitlin’s great.”

It didn't take long for Teague to respond to Lieberman's comments on Instagram.

“u got it, OG i ain't gonna fry you, just said I think she's good not great,” Teague said. “I think Kelsey is better that's all but I'm serviceable that's kind of true my career was kind of like your sons in the big 3 only thing was my mom didn't draft me nah I'm joking s/o to yall.”

Nancy Lieberman coaches her son, TJ Cline, as part of the Dallas Power in the Big3 league. After going undrafted in 2017, Cline played overseas in Israel. He returned to the States on a G League deal before re-routing back to Israel, where he still plays for the Hapoel Eilat. Cline joined Ice Cube's Big3 league last season.

Candace Parker drops Caitlin Clark, Fever take amid injury

As Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark rehabs from a groin injury, her team has found success with her on the sidelines. They've won seven of their last 10 games and are now in fifth place in the standings. Parker addressed how the Fever's recent success without Clark is a sign of a strong team that's found its momentum, per the Post Moves podcast.

“As a player that has unfortunately played on the sideline for a little bit, where you get to observe your team and see where you can add,” Parker said. “Like, Caitlin is one of those people that has a high IQ.”

Parker added that the Fever is “very scary” heading into the final stretch of the regular season.