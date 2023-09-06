This year's NBA Free Agency has taken interesting turns. One of the main storylines has been a massive overhaul to build on the Los Angeles Lakers success in the postseason. Rob Pelinka is starting to acknowledge that LeBron James may start to enter his career twilight. The window for a Larry O'Brien trophy might be closing but this is why they chose to bring in Christian Wood.

You heard that right, Lakers fans! Christian Wood is headed to play for the Lakers. He has signed with Rob Pelinka in a two-year deal. His stint with the City of Angels includes a player option in his contract, per ESPN.

This could be the start as the Lakers search for banner number 18 in the rafters. They have really good shooters in Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, and Austin Reaves. Moreover, Wood adds so much firepower to the squad and well-needed floor spacing as well. A lot of the Lakers faithful were ecstatic with the move Rob Pelinka pulled off. It was even more impressive given the financial details of the deal.

Furthermore, a lot of fans could not help but give credit to how Pelinka has turned the roster around. Notably, some parts of the Los Angeles faithful questioned the roster construction after the Russell Westbrook acquisition. Now, all of those feel like a blur with Wood's 1+1 minimum deal.

Signed Gabe Vincent

Signed Taurean Prince

Signed Cam Reddish

Signed Jaxson Hayes

Signed Christian Wood

Re-signed Rui

Re-signed Russell

Re-signed Reaves

Drafted Schifino

Drafted Maxwell Lewis

Signed two way to Hodge

Signed two way to Colin

Signed two way to Fudge A+ off-season pic.twitter.com/0zZwne0UGi — Washed LakersvsHaters 🅿️ (@notlakersgm) September 6, 2023

Some fans even called back to a moment between him and Lebron James way back.

LeBron been known about Christian Wood 👀🤷🏻‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/mSVDEG9dpz — Masked 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) September 6, 2023

Will this signing be the start of a journey to a new NBA championship trophy come next summer?