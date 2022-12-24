By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Ohio State will once again send several prospects to the 2023 NFL draft. Alongside CJ Stroud, multiple players could be taken in the first round and beyond.

With a trip to the college football playoffs still on the horizon, Ohio State players could still raise their draft stock even more. At the moment, at least three of them have all but secured a spot in the first round, with more expected to go on day two.

In recent history, Ohio State has been among the most well-represented schools in the nation at the draft. Since 2020, they have had 25 players selected, including six in the first round.

Now, with the prospects that they have headed to the 2023 NFL draft, Ohio State will see this number increase even more. Alongside CJ Stroud, here are three of the top Ohio State prospects

Paris Johnson, Tackle

Ohio State’s Paris Johnson is among the best offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. And with how he played throughout this season, he will likely be one of the first names called on draft day.

After playing sparingly in 2020, Johnson burst onto the scene in 2021. While appearing in 13 games, he played 768 total offensive snaps. When on the field, he was near perfect, allowing just one quarterback hit, 13 quarterback hurries, and zero sacks on 461 run-blocking plays.

This past season, Johnson has managed to look better in nearly every way for Ohio State. In nine games, while playing in 757 offensive snaps, he allowed just one sack, zero quarterback hits, and nine total pressures.

Johnson can step in and start from day one in the NFL. Given he falls to the right team, he will be a strong option at tackle as soon as he steps onto the field.

Zach Harrison, EDGE

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison has proven himself to be one of the best edge threats in the country. And with a strong playoff, and a good showing at the NFL combine, he could even sneak into the first round.

Harrison made his presence felt from day one at Ohio State. The former five-star recruit played in 10 games during his freshman season, totaling 24 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

During his sophomore season, Harrison put together another strong campaign. Over seven games, he recorded 14 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Following his sophomore campaign, Harrison fully established himself in the defense. Over the past two years, he has been an elite presence off the edge.

With 24 games played over the last two seasons, Harrison was on the field for a total of 993 defensive snaps. In turn, he recorded nine sacks, seven quarterback hits, and 43 quarterback hurries according to PFF.

Harrison likely won’t be one of the first names called during the draft, but he will make an impact wherever he lands.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Heading into the 2022 season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was expected to be the first wide receiver taken in the draft. Unfortunately, injuries limited Smith-Njigba, leading him to play in just three games this season.

Before declaring for the NFL draft, Smith-Njigba recorded just five receptions for 43 receiving yards on the season.

But his 2022 season doesn’t tell the whole story. During the 2021 season, Smith-Njigba put together one of the strongest seasons of all time for a wide receiver.

While playing alongside two future first-round picks in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, it was Smith-Njigba who led Ohio State through the air. He finished the campaign recording 95 receptions for 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba isn’t the fastest player on the field, but he can beat the defense in several different ways. His route running allows him to get open early and often, leading to him making big plays down the field.

Based on the recent success of Ohio State pass catchers, Smith-Njigba will likely make an instant impact at the next level.

CJ Stroud, QB

CJ Stroud has cemented himself as the next great Ohio State quarterback. During his two seasons as the QB1, he has looked like arguably the greatest quarterback in the school’s history.

In 2021, Stroud took the field in 12 games. He threw for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and six interceptions while leading them to a Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

Now, in 2022, Stroud has his eyes set on the National Championship. And he has had a campaign worthy of being one of the first quarterbacks taken in the NFL draft.

Heading into the college football playoff, Stroud has played in 12 total games. Even with less talent surrounding him than the seasons prior, Stroud still stuffed the stat sheet. He has thrown for 3,340 yards, 37 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season.

Stroud himself fits the mold of the pocket passer. He finds success without using his legs, rarely looking to run the ball down the field. And yet he has still put on big performances regularly. Based on what he has already done, he will likely be a top-five selection.