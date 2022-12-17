By Jonathan Alfano · 9 min read

With college football in bowl season and the NFL season entering its home stretch, it’s time to start the NFL mock drafts. This NFL draft class may be one of the best in recent memory, with potential stars at nearly every position. As such, making a reasonable mock draft is even harder than usual this year.

There are still plenty of unknowns with four weeks remaining in the regular season and inevitable offseason trades to come, both on and before NFL draft day. That said, here is our best crack at a 2023 mock draft using the current draft order.

2023 NFL Mock Draft

No. 1 – Houston Texans: Bryce Young (QB, Alabama)

Houston has needs at nearly every position, but quarterback is undoubtedly the biggest one. Bryce Young would instantly become the franchise centerpiece for the Texans and lead the team into a new era in 2023.

No. 2 – Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): C.J. Stroud (QB, Ohio State)

While the Seahawks have had a surprising season, they have started to fall back to earth by losing four of their last five. Geno Smith has played well, but at 32, he may not be a viable long-term option. The Russell Wilson trade already looks like a steal for Seattle, and using one of the picks acquired in that blockbuster move to draft the next face of the franchise would only sweeten the deal.

No. 3 – Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski (OT, Northwestern)

Justin Fields has emerged this season as the Bears’ quarterback of the future, so now they need to protect him. Fortunately, they have one of the best offensive line prospects right in their back yard. Peter Skoronski, who led the country with a 93.1 pass-blocking grade from PFF, would instantly anchor Chicago’s line for years to come.

No. 4 – Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Jalen Carter (DL, Georgia)

Aidan Hutchinson, last year’s No. 2 overall pick, has had a very strong rookie season so far, but Detroit’s defensive line still needs work. All-American Jalen Carter would give the Lions a stud on the interior who could take some of the pressure off of Hutchinson.

No. 5 – Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Myles Murphy (DL, Clemson)

Thanks to a trade with New Orleans, Philadelphia is in the unique position of having a top-five pick while being a Super Bowl contender. Without any major needs, the Eagles decide to bolster their already stellar pass rush by selecting Myles Murphy out of Clemson.

No. 6 – Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE, Alabama)

Arizona has struggled to get to the quarterback since losing Chandler Jones this offseason, ranking 28th in the league this season with just 24 sacks. Grabbing a generational talent in Will Anderson Jr. will go a long way towards fixing the Cardinals pass rush.

No. 7 – Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis (QB, Kentucky)

The Colts have had a revolving door at quarterback since Andrew Luck retired in 2019, and it’s time to fix that. Levis is a strong, pro-style quarterback who could thrive in the Colts’ run-first offense.

No. 8 – Las Vegas Raiders: Kelly Ringo (CB, Georgia)

Las Vegas’ pass defense has simply been bad this year, ranking 29th in the league. The Raiders also lack talent at cornerback, with Rock Ya-Sin and Nate Hobbs as the current starters. Drafting Kelly Ringo, the hero in Georgia’s national championship win last year, would instantly improve the Raiders’ lackluster secondary.

No. 9 – Carolina Panthers: Bryan Bresee (DL, Clemson)

The Panthers could easily go quarterback at this spot, but they’d be making a big reach if the top-three signal-callers are already off the board. Instead, Carolina opts to bolster its interior defensive line by taking a local product in Clemson’s Bryan Bresee.

No. 10 – Atlanta Falcons: Jordan Addison (WR, USC)

In this scenario, Atlanta decides to give Desmond Ridder a year to prove himself instead of drafting a QB. To support him, the Falcons take a big-time wide receiver in USC’s Jordan Addison. Last year’s first-round pick, Drake London, another former Trojan, can be the big red-zone target, while Addison could be the finesse guy who racks up yards across the field.

No. 11 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Quentin Johnston (WR, TCU)

Trevor Lawrence has taken a huge step forward in his second year, so he could use some more weapons. Jacksonville has a solid receiving core, but lacks the big receiver who can make tough, contested catches. Quentin Johnston could immediately fill that void, fitting in wonderfully in Doug Pederson’s offense.

No. 12 – Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Nolan Smith (EDGE, Georgia)

With their second first-round pick of the NFL draft, the Texans address a big need at edge rusher. Nolan Smith is a physical freak, standing at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds and possessing great speed. He could instantly become the face of Houston’s defense.

No. 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Paris Johnson Jr. (OT, Ohio State)

Pittsburgh desperately needs help up front, as its offense has struggled in recent years. The Steelers need a cornerstone of the line, and Paris Johnson Jr., the highly-touted offensive line prospect out of Ohio State, would be just that guy.

No. 14 – Green Bay Packers: Michael Mayer (TE, Notre Dame)

The Packers would greatly benefit from a game-changer at tight-end, and Michael Mayer fits that profile. Mayer leads Notre Dame with 809 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and he is a great blocker as well. Aaron Rodgers would love having a tight end like Mayer on his offense.

No. 15 – Detroit Lions: Cam Smith (CB, South Carolina)

The Lions’ secondary could also use some help, as they rank 30th in the league in passing defense. Cam Smith could be just the answer, with the potential to emerge as a true shutdown corner at the next level. He had three picks and 11 pass breakups in 2021, and quarterbacks hardly threw his way in 2022.

No. 16 – Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson (EDGE, Texas Tech)

Seattle’s defense has been decent this season, but still lacks a true game-changer up front. Tyree Wilson could be that game-changer, as he has seven sacks in each of the last two seasons. At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, he wou be a force along the Seahawks’ defensive front.

No. 17 – Los Angeles Chargers: Jaylon Jones (CB, Texas A&M)

Quarterbacks have avoided throwing Jaylon Jones’ way this season, and for good reason. He has the right mix of size, speed and coverage skills to be a matchup nightmare for opposing offenses. If J.C. Jackson can come back better, the Chargers could have a quietly strong cornerback duo.

No. 18 – New York Jets: Broderick Jones (OT, Georgia)

The Jets should have a strong offensive line, but injuries have taken a toll. Broderick Jones would be a great reinforcement for the line, as he excelled at Georgia this season.

No. 19 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jared Verse (EDGE, Florida State)

Tampa Bay’s defense has struggled to cause pressure since Shaq Barrett went down for the season. 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka hasn’t lived up to his potential, so it may be time to draft another edge rusher. Jared Verse excelled this season at Florida State, and has strong potential at the next level.

No. 20 – Tennessee Titans: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio State)

The Titans desperately miss A.J. Brown, as they have the 29th-ranked passing offense this season. Tennessee needs another standout wide receiver to replace Brown, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is just what the doctor ordered. He has missed most of 2022 due to injury, but his unreal 2021 season will still keep him high on NFL draft boards.

No. 21 – New England Patriots: Trenton Simpson (LB, Clemson)

Despite a strong overall defense, New England’s linebacker corps could use some improvement. Clemson’s Trenton Simpson would be a great addition to bolster the position. He can blitz, cover, tackle and do a little bit of everything, exactly the type of player Bill Belichick covets.

No. 22 – Washington Commanders: Brian Branch (DB, Alabama)

Washington has stacked its defensive line with first-round picks, and the linebacker room looks solid with Jamin Davis and Cole Holcomb leading the way. Naturally, the Commanders should move to the secondary, where Alabama’s Brian Branch looks like a great fit. He can play both cornerback and safety, and would be a key part of the Commanders’ future.

No. 23 – New York Giants: Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida)

Florida’s Anthony Richardson is a clear project quarterback who needs time to develop, which is why teams might avoid him earlier in the round. The Giants have overachieved this year, so they may be able to afford letting Richardson sit for a year. If he gets enough time to develop, Richardson could be a special player in the NFL.

No. 24 – Miami Dolphins: Forfeited

Miami lost its first-round pick due to the Tom Brady and Sean Payton tampering allegations in the offseason. While the Dolphins would love to have that pick, the progress they made this year under Mike McDaniels helps ease the blow a bit.

No. 25 – Baltimore Ravens: Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon)

Baltimore’s cornerbacks have been very susceptible to the injury bug recently, and Marcus Peters is an impending free agent. With that in mind, drafting a cornerback is the best play here. Christian Gonzalez is a big, physical corner who just had a career year, and would fit into John Harbaugh’s scheme beautifully.

No. 26 – Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Johnson (S, Texas A&M)

Cincinnati’s defense has taken a major step forward this year, but a big question looms in the offseason. Star safety Jessie Bates is an impending free agent, and considering he’s playing on the franchise tag, his future in Cincinnati remains uncertain. If he leaves, the Bengals must take a safety, and Antonio Johnson is the best one left in this scenario. Even if the Bengals retain Bates, Johnson could be a great asset with his size and tackling ability.

No. 27 – Denver Broncos: (from San Francisco 49ers): Anton Harrison (OT, Oklahoma)

Russell Wilson has taken a beating in his first season with the Broncos, who have allowed 44 sacks. The offensive line needs a lot of work, and Anton Harrison could be a great addition. He earned an 85.6 pass-blocking grade from PFF this season, and could be even better with more development.

No. 28 – Dallas Cowboys: O’Cyrus Torrence (OG, Florida)

With a strong offense and defense, the Cowboys don’t have many pressing needs. They might choose to address the offensive line, though, as it has suffered significant injuries over the last two years, and stalwart aren’t getting any younger. O’Cyrus Torrence, who has earned an overall PFF grade over 88 in each of the last two seasons, would be an excellent addition to the line.

No. 29 – Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Downs (WR, North Carolina)

The Chiefs have thrived without Tyreek Hill this season, but their receiving corps still looks relatively thin. Kansas City could still use an electric playmaker on the outside, and North Carolina’s Josh Downs would be the best available this late in the first round. He had 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and Andy Reid could use his explosiveness well.

No. 30 – Minnesota Vikings: Tanner McKee (QB, Stanford)

Kirk Cousins has played well this season, but he’s 34 and may not have many productive years left. With that in mind, taking Stanford’s Tanner McKee makes sense here. He will take some time to develop as he’s just a redshirt sophomore, but the Vikings may be one of the few teams that can give him that time.

No. 31 – Buffalo Bills: Siaki Ika (DL, Baylor)

At 6-foot-4 and 357 pounds, Siaki Aka is simply a monster. The nose tackle doesn’t have eye-popping stats, but allows his teammates to thrive by taking up space in the middle. That would work wonderfully on a team with Von Miller and Greg Rousseau on the outside.

No. 32 – Philadelphia Eagles: Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas)

With the final pick in the first round, the Eagles can essentially do whatever they want. In this scenario, Nick Sirianni decides to take the best running back in the class. Bijan Robinson ran for over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, and would make Philadelphia’s ground game even more of a nightmare to defend.