The Clemson football team has found their guy to lead the defense as Tom Allen is coming over from Penn State to be the next defensive coordinator for the Tigers. Allen was the head coach at Indiana before joining the Nittany Lions, and he is on the move again as Clemson will be his third school in three years. Allen is joining the Tigers on a three-year deal worth $2 million per year.

“Clemson and Tom Allen have finalized a three-year deal worth $2 million annually to make him Clemson’s new defensive coordinator, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “A sizable jump up money-wise, though it’s worth noting that family considerations very much factored into the move with this. The move to Clemson puts Allen much closer to a growing family.”

Allen is very thankful for the opportunity that he had at Penn State, but family was a big factor in this decision. He will be much closer to his daughters now that he is coaching with the Clemson football team.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity that Coach Swinney has given me to lead the defense,” Tom Allen said after getting the job. “I have admired him from afar for years and look forward to working for him and with his defensive staff. I remain incredibly grateful for the opportunity James Franklin gave me to be part of Penn State football, a championship-caliber program in every respect that will continue to compete at the highest level. I wish PSU nothing but the best and loved my time there. My family is very important to me and this move provides us the unique opportunity of living close to our daughters. Our children have made countless sacrifices throughout the years in the coaching profession and this move brings us together.I can’t wait to get to work with this Clemson staff and team and their commitment to ‘Best is the Standard.’”

Dabo Swinney is very excited for this move as well. Allen is bringing a lot of experience to Clemson, and that's huge.

“I am excited to announce Tom Allen as our defensive coordinator today,” Swinney said. “After a very thorough process these past few weeks, Tom checked every box that I was looking for. We’ve got a great football coach — and a great leader of men — coming to Clemson. I’m excited to welcome Tom and his family, including his wife, Tracy, his son, Thomas, and his two daughters, Hannah and Brittney.”

Clemson made it to the College Football Playoff this year, but they got bounced in the first round. Swinney is hoping that Allen can help the Tigers make a deeper run this year.

“He will hit the ground running this week to get started helping us achieve all of our goals in 2025,” Swinney continued. “He brings a ton of experience and was highly recommended by some of the best people in this business. He is obviously coming off of a great year as the defensive coordinator at Penn State, and we’re excited to welcome him as our defensive coordinator here at Clemson.”

This looks like a good hire for the Clemson football team, and it's going to be exciting to watch this Tom Allen defense play in 2025.