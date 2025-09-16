With the upcoming schedule for the Nebraska football team looking treacherous, it starts next Saturday when the program faces the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines. While the Nebraska football team won by 68 points against Akron and last weekend had a dominating 52-point win vs. Houston Christian, there's no doubt that Michigan poses a bigger threat, though they have a home advantage.

In college football, being on your home field is huge, with even Wolverines interim head coach Biff Poggi shouting out Memorial Stadium as a tough venue to play in. Filling in for head coach Sherrone Moore as he's suspended, Poggi will look to lead the Michigan football team into what he calls a “loud” and “raucous” stadium, according to Evan Bland.

“I don’t know if there’s a harder place to play than Nebraska,” Poggi wrote. “Fans are very loud. Stadium is loud. Very raucous. They’ll obviously be very excited.”

Despite the advantage, it won't be an easy road as even head coach Matt Rhule admits after the 59-7 win over Houston Christian, via Lauren Michelson.

“The road gets a lot harder. If we stay where we are right now, we won't win a lot of games moving forward,” Rhule said.

Nebraska football's Dylan Raiola looks to keep up the success

As Nebraska football star Dylan Raiola has achieved career-highs this season, he looks to have another exceptional outing against a prestigious team like Michigan. With offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen calling the plays, he seems excited for the challenge, saying that facing tough competition is “why we're all here,” according to Sports Illustrated.

“This is why we're all here,” Holgorsen said. “It's why I'm here. It's why this coaching staff is here. Why the majority of our players came here is for Big Ten football, the highest level of football.”

“There's a lot of really good defenses that have played in this league,” Holgorsen continued. “Michigan certainly set the standard for that for a long time.”

Looking from Nebraska's defensive side, it will be a challenge for them to maintain freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has shown flashes of greatness early in the season.

Last game, Raiola threw for 222 yards to go along with two touchdown passes, as a win against the Wolverines would be among the best in his young collegiate career. At any rate, the Cornhuskers look to stay undefeated as the team hosts Michigan on Saturday afternoon.