While the Chicago Sky have fallen out of contention for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, they still have a bright future ahead thanks to their growing core of young talent. Angel Reese has not only taken her team to new heights, but has also greatly risen the profile of the league with her charismatic personality on and off the court. Coming later this year, Reese will add another “Giving Grace” colorway to her signature Reebok Angel Reese 1.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 was first introduced in July 2025, making Reese the fourteenth player in WNBA history with their own name-bearing signature sneaker. The shoes are set to release on September 18, 2025 in three debut colorways: “Mebounds,” “Receipts Ready,” and “Diamond Dust.”

As for future releases, Reebok already has a “Charm City” colorway dedicated to Reese's Baltimore roots. This upcoming “Giving Grace” colorway will be a nod to the humble attitude she practices in both her life and the game of basketball.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Giving Grace”

THE SHADE “GIVING GRACE.” GIVING OTHERS GRACE & ALWAYS GIVING MYSELF GRACE. 🩶 https://t.co/PzdSEkkH9B — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 11, 2025

Reebok Angel Reese 1 “Giving Grace” 🩶 💰 $120 USD

🗓️ November 2025 pic.twitter.com/vwEld29Mj2 — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) September 12, 2025



Per Angel Reese, “This colorway represents the strength to keep moving when the road is uncertain, the courage to rise after setbacks, and the kindness to extend grace to others as well as yourself.”

This particular Angel Reese 1 arrives in a calm, neutral grey look. The shoe is featured in two main shades of grey, with the outer shell done in a lighter hue to contrast the darker underlying mesh. The shoes feature the Reebok “AR” logo on the tongue, finishing what looks to be an extremely clean release.

The “Giving Grace” Angel Reese 1 will arrive sometime during November 2025, according to Reebok. The shoe will retail for $120 and come in full sizing, releasing on Reebok's website and select Reebok retailers.