Fresh off a 42-3 walloping of the Temple Owls on the road, the Oklahoma football team has now turned its focus to Week 4. The Sooners will host the visiting Auburn Tigers to open up their second season of SEC play. Both teams are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, and the matchup could be one of this coming weekend's best games. Ahead of the tilt, Oklahoma football offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle spoke to the press. Sooners beat reporter George Stoia III shared the tidbit that Arbuckle spoke to Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold just one time before the sophomore transferred from Oklahoma to the Plains via X (formerly Twitter).

Ben Arbuckle says he had one conversation with Jackson Arnold before he decided to transfer. Good question by @Mason_Young_0. “I root for good people.” #Sooners pic.twitter.com/n177aRUN5q — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Ben Arbuckle says he had one conversation with Jackson Arnold before he decided to transfer,” posted Stoia III. “Good question by

@Mason_Young_0. ‘I root for good people.' #Sooners.”

Arnold has been a hit so far with Auburn. The former five-star recruit had a rocky time with the Oklahoma football program. An up-and-down 2024 led to the firing of former offensive coordinator Seth Littrell. Then Arbuckle was brought in from Washington State to replace him. While Arnold has revived his career with the Tigers, Arbuckle brought along current Oklahoma football starting quarterback John Mateer with him. With Mateer at the helm, the Sooners have scored at least 24 points in all three games so far. Will Oklahoma football's offensive prowess continue on Saturday in its SEC opener?

Article Continues Below

Will Oklahoma football improve to 4-0 with a win over Auburn?

The quarterback matchup between Mateer and Arnold will be one of the main storylines to watch come Saturday. Arnold has thrown for 501 yards and four touchdowns during Auburn's 3-0 start. Mateer, his replacement, has already thrown for almost 1,000 yards on the season (944 to be precise), to go along with five touchdown passes and three interceptions. Mateer's legs have also done damage, as the dual threat signal caller has run for for 161 yards and four scores in Oklahoma football's undefeated start.

Can Hugh Freeze, Arnold and the Tigers walk into Norman and capture the conference matchup? While the Tigers winning would be an upset, it's not improbable. Mateer's three picks so far have shown that his decision making needs to improve. The Oklahoma football quarterback is the current front runner for the Heisman Trophy. Will his predecessor outshine him, or will Arbuckle dial up another dominant display Saturday afternoon?