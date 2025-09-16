Three games into the 2025 college football season, Colorado still lacks a definitive answer at quarterback. While Ryan Staub briefly seemed to be the answer, Deion Sanders appears keen on reopening the positional battle.

Ahead of Colorado's Week 4 game against Wyoming, Sanders revealed what he wants to see from either Staub, Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis. Sanders said he needs to see one of the three to demonstrate an adequate level of “leadership and consistency” to win the job.

“Leadership and consistency,” Sanders told reporters, via DNVR Buffs. “That's it. That ain't much to ask for, is it? I look for that from everyone. Every man, every woman that's involved in my life.”

Coach Prime on what he wants to see out of his QBs: “Leadership and consistency” pic.twitter.com/YtJqoJtbbI — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Salter started Weeks 1 and 2, but Sanders turned to Staub in Week 3. He used the team's Week 2 matchup with Delaware as an open competition, in which Staub emerged as the most impressive to earn the start against Houston.

However, despite his strong Week 2, Staub threw just 204 passing yards on a miserably 5.8 yards per attempt against the Cougars. Regardless of who starts in Week 3, he clearly does not have as firm a grasp on the position as he did a week ago.

Regarding his Week 4 starting quarterback, Sanders said he “most definitely” knows which direction he will head in. He did not reveal which quarterback would start, but was visibly confident in the decision he had already made.

Deion Sanders, Colorado need to rebound in Week 4

Through three games, the Colorado football team has been nothing short of a mess. Amid the quarterback drama, the Buffaloes' defense has been a mere thin sheet of paper, allowing 430 yards per game, the most in the Big 12. As a result, they are just 1-2 to begin the season.

Colorado lost its Big 12 opener against Houston, but will return to facing lower competition in Week 4. Sanders will lead his team into a favorable home matchup with Wyoming, which is coming off a 31-6 loss to Utah. The Cowboys are averaging just 15.7 points per game thus far, despite facing Akron and Northern Iowa in their first two games of the year.

The last time Sanders had this opportunity, he used it as a quarterback evaluation week. Colorado fans can expect a similar approach to the Wyoming game, which could potentially feature more of Lewis, who landed in Boulder as a consensus five-star recruit.

Despite the vast difference between the two programs' expectation levels, Colorado is just a 13.5-point favorite to beat Wyoming. The game will be featured in prime time on ESPN on Saturday night.