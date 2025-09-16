Notre Dame football is 0-2 on the season, after dropping a heartbreaker to Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish then tumbled in the rankings, but remain in the Associated Press College Football poll at no. 24. College football commentator Joel Klatt is defending the team's ranking.

“This has got to be the best 0-2 team that we've seen in a long time,” Klatt said on the latest episode of his podcast, The Joel Klatt Show. “These two losses are just devastating.”

"This has got to be the best 0-2 team that we've seen in a long time." Did the AP Poll get it right by leaving Notre Dame ranked? More from @joelklatt. pic.twitter.com/t2sUkujM8b — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Notre Dame has dropped games to Miami, as well as the Aggies. The Fighting Irish are now in real danger of missing the College Football Playoff this season, after making the national championship game last year.

Notre Dame football needs to win out

Notre Dame has been arguably the biggest disappointment of any college team this year. Legendary coach Nick Saban predicted the team would make the CFP. That prediction is looking like it will be incorrect.

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman knows that he has to coach better.

“You’ve got to go to work and practice and get better,” Freeman said, per the Associated Press. “We’re 0-2. So what do you control? You control getting better and getting ready for the next one. I can’t sit here and dwell on being 0-2 as much as I need to dwell on how do we find ways to improve.”

Klatt isn't so hard though on the coach. He says that Notre Dame is still a good football team, that deserves to still be ranked.

“I know this sounds crazy and I don't normally compliment the AP poll. I am glad that Notre Dame stayed in the AP Poll,” Klatt added. “It tells me that they at least watched, and understood what they are seeing.”

Klatt thinks the Notre Dame offense is not the issue.

“I know what you're going to say. You can't have big interceptions at crucial moments from your quarterback, and win close football games. I agree,” Klatt said. “….But the offense moved the ball.”

Notre Dame takes on Purdue on Saturday, in a must-win game.