News broke after last weekend that the Virginia Tech football program had fired head coach Brent Pry after the team's last loss to Old Dominion, 45-26, bringing them to an 0-3 start to the year. While the Virginia Tech football team is losing players to the transfer portal already after the firing of Pry, there is still football to be played with Phillip Montgomery at the helm as interim head coach.

Coming to the Hokies as offensive coordinator for this season, it was very soon that he would be the interim head coach, as he has experience, serving the main role with Tulsa from 2015 to 2022. Montgomery would even say to the media Monday that he is “well-suited” for the role, according to On3 Sports.

“Yeah, I think it provides some different challenges, for sure,” Montgomery said. “That being said, I’ve been in this role. I understand what it takes, I understand how you’re going to get pulled in a lot of different directions – what that does to your time, what that does to the energy that you’ve got to put in certain areas, I think I’m well-suited for that part of it.”

Virginia Tech football's Phillip Montgomery looks to excel after Brent Pry

While the sports world speculates who will be the next head coach of the Virginia Tech football team, this could be a first look into how Montgomery would handle the duties. Montgomery would compliment the program and say that he has a “great staff” to help him out, and that it will be a “team effort.”

“I’ve got a great staff that’s going to be supporting me in that sense, and so, those guys, they’re locked in with me,” Montgomery said. “This is not going to be a one-man show. This is going to be a team effort.

“Again, the staff has done a tremendous job over the last 48 hours,” Montgomery continued. “I’ve been pulled in a lot of different directions, and us being able to sit down, make sure that we’re getting our game plan read, making sure that we have what we need to go out and have a great practice today, build it on today, and making sure, again, that the focus stays on preparing our players for this week.”

At any rate, the Hokies still look for their first win of the season as Montgomery hopes to supply the team with that in leading them on next Saturday against the Wofford Terriers.