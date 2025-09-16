The 2025 season has started well for the Auburn football team on the field. They have a 3-0 record and are ranked as SEC play gets underway this week against Oklahoma on the road. The Tigers also win off the field because Hugh Freeze has been recruiting so well. Most recently, five-star Auburn commit Jase Mathews jumped to the top recruit in the country in the most recent rankings.

Jase Mathews is now the top-ranked recruit in the Rivals recruiting rankings. National recruiting and transfer portal reporter for Rivals and On3 Sports, Hayes Fawcett, was the first to report on his jump to the top of the rankings and was able to talk to him about his commitment to Auburn and the fact that other schools are continuing to reach out to him. Despite the schools reaching out, he told Fawcett that he's “War Eagle all the way.”

“I hear from them probably every week or every other week, and they’ve been trying to get me to a game. And I don’t know if I’ll make it to any of the games,” Mathews said. “If I do, I don’t want to be anything bad or anything like that. I’m still War Eagle all the way.”

Auburn football's most significant issue in his recruitment is trying to hold onto him as a recruit. Ole Miss is the biggest threat to Auburn in the battle for securing Mathews because the Rebels recently hired Donte Moncrief to the staff, who is a former NFL wide receiver who played at Ole Miss and is also Mathews' cousin.

Article Continues Below

Across his time with the Rebels, Moncrief caught 156 passes for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was added to the Ole Miss staff specifically to help boost the recruiting department.

Last season, as a junior, Mathews caught 68 passes for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is also a big track athlete, running as fast as 23.70 in the 200-meter dash and long-jumping 20-6. He has all the physical tools to succeed at the higher level, standing at 6-foot-1.5 and weighing 182 pounds.

Jase Mathews was dominant while playing wide receiver at the high school football level in Mississippi. If Auburn can hang onto him, he can dominate in a receiving corps with Georgia Tech transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr. and Cam Coleman.