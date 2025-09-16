The fact that Michael Vick is even in serious consideration for the Virginia Tech head coaching job—just three games into his coaching career—shows that the “celebrity coach” era has officially lost its way.

Virginia Tech made headlines over the weekend after firing head coach Brent Pry after an 0-3 start, the team's worst since before Vick even enrolled there. As with any high-profile coaching vacancy, speculation is running rampant about who will take over. A number of experienced and successful names have been floated, but then there's Michael Vick.

While Vick downplayed the rumors during Monday’s MEAC Coaches Call, CBS Sports reporter Chris Bengel indicated that Vick would be interested in the positions and is expected to be in the mix and willing to listen.

While Vick was an incredible player at Virginia Tech and has now taken on the responsibility of an HBCU head coach, he should not be considered for this job—at least not now. I'm not saying he can never be a candidate, but not three games into his career nor after one season it appears things will go. He needs to prove he can be an effective coach at this level first.

When Vick became the head coach at Norfolk State, I was excited. The Deion Sanders experience at Jackson State was one of the most exciting times of my career covering HBCU sports. It generated a massive surge of interest, made matchups feel more important, and inspired talented prospects to choose HBCUs, either to play for or against Sanders. I hoped a similar impact would occur with Vick.

But I didn't fool myself. Vick would have to build his success by proving it on the field. While Sanders came into Jackson State with significant hype, he also proved his concept in the 2021 and 2022 seasons with savvy recruiting and by building one of the best teams in HBCU football and arguably the FCS. It took Sanders two years to show his proof of concept, and he was far more successful than Vick has been in his first three games at Norfolk State.

Why do we believe that Michael Vick, who hasn't yet had Sanders' success and likely won’t this season based on what we’ve seen, is even close to being ready to lead an FBS program like Virginia Tech? I'm only speaking about the fact that he is a first-year head coach, and his impact on Norfolk State has yet to be felt. The Spartans are a Virginia State game-winning field goal away from being 0-3 on the season. Against a very beatable FCS team in Towson, Vick's starting quarterback, Israel Carter, had an anemic game and couldn't move the ball. The offense only looked competent when Otto Kuhns, a player recruited by former head coach Dawson Odums, came in.

Despite the loss, Kuhns showed he should be the starting quarterback, yet Vick has thus far decided to stick with Carter. Kuhns, however, continues to prove he is the more adept quarterback for this situation. We also haven't seen if Vick can recruit a class of prospects that can truly be game-changers. Right now, Norfolk State looks worse under Vick than it did under Dawson Odums.

It may be unfair to compare Odums, who had four seasons to build his roster, with Vick, who has only had three games. But it is equally absurd for Michael Vick to be a serious candidate for a Virginia Tech job when he hasn't even coached a conference game yet.

This is why I believe we have lost the plot when it comes to celebrity coaches. If Vick were any other first-year coach—without his NFL fame—who was 1-2 after a 50-point loss, he would not be considered for this position. He is only being considered because of his celebrity, and the prospect of him possibly recruiting highly touted Virginia athletes with Virginia Tech's prestige and budget.

But what about what's happening on the field? We haven't even seen Vick's philosophy or strategy. We've seen an offense that has been largely anemic, and an offensive line that is easily broken. The defense has shown promise but has still given up 27 and 31 points in their first two non-FBS games.

If Vick wants to get FBS head coach attention, he has to start with beating Hampton in their “Battle of the Bay” rivalry. I want to see him outpace Chennis Berry and South Carolina State, who won the MEAC in Berry's first season and made it to the Celebration Bowl. I want to see him beat Trei Oliver and North Carolina Central, who have been the standard-bearers in the MEAC for the last few years. I want to see him make a Celebration Bowl and go head to head against T.C. Taylor and Jackson State or another one of the powers in the SWAC. Can we at least see an FCS Playoffs appearance?

Vick's celebrity does not circumvent the need for a true coaching resume. We can't act as if fame is a substitute for actual experience. Again, I'm not saying Michael Vick can't one day become an FBS coach. From his interviews, we know he aspires to be one. But if there's any real interest from Virginia Tech to make him their head coach, they can't be serious about winning.

Michael Vick's answer during the MEAC coaches call on Monday was perfect. He said he's focused on the next game on their schedule. He should not be focused on FBS opportunities, nor should his team get caught up in the rumors. He should use his opportunity at Norfolk State to build his coaching pedigree, mentor young men, and bring a tradition of winning back to the school.

You can't look so far ahead that you trip and stumble over what's in front of you. I'm excited to see the coach that Michael Vick can become, but we have to agree that no, he should not be the head coach of Virginia Tech—at least not yet.