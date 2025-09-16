The Green Bay Packers have gotten off to an epic start to the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 2-0 after back to back wins over NFC playoff teams in the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. The Packers' offseason trade acquisiton of Micah Parsons has paid off in spades so far, and Jordan Love and the offense are also playing some elite football to boot.

Recently, Packers safety Xavier McKinney got 100% real on why despite the success, the Packers shouldn't be feeling themselves quite yet.

“You can't feel like you've won the Super Bowl. Because it's a lot of mother f****** that start off 2-0, and late in the season they don't be worth s***” said McKinney, per Dave Schroeder of WBAY-TV on X, formerly Twitter.

One of those teams that McKinney referenced was last year's New Orleans Saints, who got off to a hot 2-0 start and by the end of the year spent most of their time scouring through mock drafts.

A great start for the Packers

Still, it's not hard to be optimistic about what the Green Bay Packers have put on display throughout the first two games of the season.

With the acquisition of Parsons, the Packers' defense looks like it has a chance to be one of the truly elite units in the NFL this year, and Jordan Love has the offense sizzling despite missing some key players, including Jayden Reed, who will miss extended time after suffering a broken collarbone in the team's home win over the Commanders.

Coming into this season, the Packers were expected to be solidly entrenched in the playoffs after making it to the big dance for the past couple of years, but few could have predicted that Green Bay would look this scary, this early on into the season. As some key players, like wide receiver Christian Watson, prepare to return from injury, it's possible that the Packers could look even better moving forward than they do right now.

In any case, the Packers are next set to take the field on Sunday for their first road game of the year against the Cleveland Browns.