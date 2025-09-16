The Clemson football program has gotten off to a brutal start to the 2025 college football season, currently sitting at 1-2 following their recent road loss to Georgia Tech. While Clemson showed some resilience in overcoming a 13-0 deficit to at one point take the lead, the final result was still the same, and the Tigers' playoff hopes are now effectively eliminated just three weeks into the season unless they make a major turnaround.

One person who hasn't been taking the losing too well is head coach Dabo Swinney, who recently went on the offensive during a press conference.

“If they want me gone, if they’re tired of winning, they can send me on my way because that’s all we’ve done is win. So if they’re tired of winning, we’ve won this league eight out of the last 10 years, is that not good? I’m just asking. Is that good?” Swinney said, per Clemson Sports on X, formerly Twitter. “To go to the Playoff seven out of 10 years, be in four national championships, win it twice?

“If Clemson’s tired of winning, they can send me on my way, but I’m gonna go somewhere else and coach. I ain’t going to the beach. Hell, I’m 55. I’ve got a long way to go. Y’all are gonna have to deal with me for a while. I’m just getting going. I’m just now good enough to be a head coach.”

A strange response from Dabo Swinney

What Clemson football seems to need at the present moment is some poise and calm from their leadership, and Dabo Swinney provided the opposite of that with this response, instead making the issue fully about himself, as he has been known to do in the past.

Clemson has seen some poor play out of quarterback Cade Klubnik, who at one point had garnered some unfounded Heisman Trophy hype but has since slid down and out of that race altogether.

With the expanded 12-team format, it's not off the table that Clemson could still try to make a push for playoff consideration, but they would need to run the table, which doesn't seem likely if they can't beat a team like Georgia Tech.