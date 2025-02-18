The Cleveland Cavaliers are not just making waves on the court; their commitment to social impact is just as strong, Fox8 reports. While the team remains a top contender in the NBA standings, their off-court efforts, led by executive vice president and chief impact and equity officer Kevin Clayton, are equally significant.

Unlike many executives who occupy plush suites on game nights, Clayton prefers to be among the people. Whether he is engaging with fans, greeting staff, or connecting with NBA legends, he prioritizes fostering a culture of inclusivity.

“As you just noticed, there are fans that I know, and I just feel like there’s a connecting point,” Clayton said in an interview, emphasizing his hands-on approach to community engagement.

A Journey Back to Cleveland

Born and raised in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood, Clayton originally had dreams of making it to the NBA as a player. He played at Shaker Heights High School and earned a college scholarship, but his path ultimately led him to a successful business career. With a degree in sales and marketing, he built experience across industries before returning home in 2019 to take on a leadership role with the Cavaliers.

“I finally made it to the NBA,” Clayton said with a smile. “It’s just a slightly different role than I thought.”

Leading the Charge in DEI

As one of the few African Americans in an executive business role in professional sports, Clayton is at the helm of the Cavaliers’ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. His leadership has positioned the franchise as a trailblazer in Northeast Ohio’s social impact efforts.

“There aren’t many at a VP, senior VP, or EVP level in all of sports,” Clayton said. “And to have the title that I’m fortunate to have—there aren’t many in American business with this title and responsibility.”

Cavaliers legend Austin Carr praised Clayton’s influence, saying, “He’s done things in our company that nobody expected. He’s taken us into different areas of awareness, and that’s very important in the growth of a company.”

Clayton’s workspace—a modest cubicle beneath paintings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.—serves as a reminder of his mission. Despite national pushbacks against DEI efforts, he remains steadfast in his commitment.

“DEI is a strategy to make an impact,” he said. “It’s a strategy to create equity.”

The Cavaliers made DEI a front-office priority in 2019, and there are no plans to backtrack. “We believe that everybody in our organization, every person in our community, is part of our diversity, equity, and inclusion story,” Clayton said.

In a time of national debate over DEI policies, the Cavaliers stand firm. Their commitment to inclusivity and social impact is not just a statement—it’s a fundamental part of the franchise’s identity.