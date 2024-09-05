The Cleveland Cavaliers have been at the forefront of trade rumors aplenty over the past few seasons. It seemed rather inevitable for a few insiders that Donovan Mitchell would be leaving the Cavs eventually after the September 2022 blockbuster. But here Mitchell is, still in a Cavs uniform after signing a huge extension with the team that would keep him in Cleveland until at least the end of the 2026-27 season.

As a result, the Cavs can now focus on improving upon their results over the past two seasons, with continuity, at least among the team's core four, being their strongest suit. The biggest change for the team in the upcoming season is on the head coaching front, as out is JB Bickerstaff and in is Kenny Atkinson.

Can Atkinson up the Cavs' ceiling in the playoffs amid what's looking like a congested Eastern Conference postseason picture? A few improvements from some of the team's most important players are required if they were to improve upon last season's second-round playoff exit. Here are a few predictions for how the 2024-25 season will shake out for Cleveland.

Evan Mobley breaks out, averages 20-10 this season, and makes the All-Star Game

The Cavs have such high hopes for Evan Mobley; this is seen in the team's commitment towards the 23-year-old big man, signing him to a five-year, $224 million extension with no opt-outs. However, Mobley's current level of production, particularly on offense, may not be what's ideal from someone making max money on a team that has already three huge contracts on the books.

Mobley has hovered around the 15/16-points per game mark for his career, a solid enough number. But there seems to be a lingering feeling that he's leaving plenty on the table still.

Nevertheless, Mobley showed a much-better shooting stroke last season, which should allow him to become a more effective scorer moving forward. Perhaps under the coaching of Kenny Atkinson, the 23-year-old big man receives larger role on the offense that has revolved around Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell throughout his career.

Mobley has to take a huge leap in the scoring department to sniff 20 points per game, and he has never averaged more than 10 boards a night, which is understandable since he shares a frontcourt with Jarrett Allen. But Mobley's improved shooting touch from deep makes him quite a tantalizing player to have at the five when the Cavs' backs are against the wall, and this additional space on offense should serve the team much better.

Caris LeVert wins Sixth Man of the Year

Caris LeVert spent the vast majority of his first four seasons in the association under the tutelage of Kenny Atkinson. LeVert blossomed into one of the most creative scorers and ballhandlers in the league thanks in large part to how Atkinson brought out the best in him while they were on the Brooklyn Nets, and now, the two have reunited on the Cavs.

With minutes freed up at the three amid the uncertainty surrounding Isaac Okoro's contract situation, LeVert could very well be in line for some heavy usage off the Cavs bench. This is usually a recipe for success in the Sixth Man of the Year race, and the 30-year-old will surprise the world by putting up a 16/4/5 on 45/37/75 shooting splits on a very successful Cavs team.

Cavs win the division

There are three solidified playoff-caliber teams in the Central Division, namely the Cavs, Indiana Pacers, and Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, and more continuity with Pascal Siakam should only improve that upstart team. Meanwhile, the Bucks are always a threat as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is at his best, while Damian Lillard should be raring to redeem himself after a down 23-24 campaign.

It will be a very tough division race, but in the end, the Cavs will emerge victorious and win the Central. The Pacers continue to be a glass cannon, and the Bucks have some injury and age-related concerns to answer. In particular, Khris Middleton underwent surgery earlier this offseason, while Brook Lopez declined last year.

On the other hand, the Cavs will boast continuity, and they continue to have a solid defensive floor that allows them to be comfortably an above-average regular-season team. Last season, the Cavs also had the best record in games against division opponents, with an 11-5 record, which means that they have the number of their Central peers.

This is not to say that they will be steamrolling the division and have the Central title wrapped up by February, but in the end, they will do just enough to hold the Pacers and Bucks at bay.