Clint Eastwood's net worth in 2023 is $375 million. Eastwood is a popular actor, film maker, and former politician. He is known for several successful movies such as Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino, Unforgiven, and The Bridges of Madison County. Eastwood is also a four time Oscar Award winner.

Clint Eastwood's Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $375 million

Clint Eastwood's net worth in 2023 is $375 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Clint Eastwood was born on May 31, 1930 in San Francisco, California. Originally, he studied at Piedmont Middle School and Piedmont High School. However, Eastwood stopped studying at Piedmont High School, per thelist.com. As a result, he transferred to Oakland Technical High School. After graduating high school, Eastwood would try to enroll at Seattle University. But instead of pursuing college, he was drafted into the military for the Korean War. However, Eastwood would never serve the front lines and became a swimming instructor at Fort Ord. Aside from being a swimming instructor, Eastwood took on a handful of other jobs including truck driving, logging, and hay baling. Eventually, Eastwood would study at Los Angeles City College. But after two semesters, he decided to stop his college education in order to pursue an acting career.

Clint Eastwood's first earnings as an actor

Eastwood's first official credited role came in 1955 when he appeared in Francis in the Navy. For the minor role, he earned $300. During the same year, Eastwood also appeared in other films such as Revenge of the Creature, Lady Godiva of the Coventry, and Tarantula on uncredited roles. A year later, Eastwood would continue to take up more uncredited movie roles in Never Say Goodbye and A Star in the Dust. For the latter, Eastwood pocketed $75. However, he did have a credited role in 1956 which saw him appear in The First Travelling Saleslady. For portraying Lt. Jack Rice, Eastwood would earn $750, as per IMDB. Eastwood also bagged the same amount for appearing in the 1958 film Ambush at Cimarron Pass.

Apart from taking up various movie roles, Eastwood also plied his time making appearances in television programs. He appeared in several television series such as TV Reader's Digest, Highway Patrol, Death Valley Days, West Point, Maverick, Navy Log, Mister Ed, and Rawhide. For Rawhide, Eastwood would appear in 217 episodes. For season one alone, Eastwood bagged $700 per episode.

Clint Eastwood's breakout role

In 1964, Eastwood finally earned his first breakout role in the film called A Fistful of Dollars, which was the first of the film trilogy. For making the role of Joe come to life, Eastwood earned $15,000. Eastwood would return to the franchise for the second film For a Few Dollars More, where he portrayed Monco. In the second film, Eastwood enjoyed a salary bump to $50,000. However, Eastwood earned the most in the last film of the trilogy when he starred as Blondie in The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. For the third film, Eastwood collected $250,000 and an additional cut of the Western Hemisphere profits. In total, the three films would go on to gross at least $54 million worldwide.

Clint Eastwood's major film salaries

After Eastwood's breakout role, this propelled him to earn more major roles. He earned $400,000 with an additional 25% cut of the film's gross profits for starring in Hang ‘Em High. During the same year, Eastwood bagged his first million dollar role when he starred in Coogan's Bluff. A year later, Eastwood starred in Paint Your Wagon and Where Eagles Dare, where he was paid $600,000 and $850,000 respectively. In 1970, Eastwood earned another million for Kelly's Heroes.

But while these films gave Eastwood a huge paygrade, none of which would top the salaries that he earned later on. In 1978, Eastwood bagged $16 million for starring in Every Which Way But Loose. Five years later, he enjoyed a $30 million payout for Sudden Impact. In 1986, Eastwood earned $10 million for Heartbreak Ridge.

Clint Eastwood's stint as a director

Aside from being a successful actor, Eastwood also tried his hand as a director. In 1971, he made his debut as a director in the film called Play Misty for Me. Play Misty for Me would go on to gross $10.6 million with Eastwood also starring in the film. Eastwood also directed and starred in 1992's Unforgiven and 2004's Million Dollar Baby. Both films would earn Eastwood all four of his Oscar Awards.

Clint Eastwood's political career

While Eastwood established himself in the big screen industry, he certainly used his popularity to propel him to a life in politics. In 1986, Eastwood was elected as mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. For serving as mayor, Eastwood earned an income of $200 on a monthly basis, per mentalfloss.com. Eastwood's career as mayor saw his term last until 1988 after deciding not to seek re-election. As mayor, Eastwood noticeably spent $5 million to rescue the animal sanctuary called the Mission Ranch. Furthermore, the four time Oscar Award winner also confessed to have spent his salary as mayor on donating to a youth center.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Clint Eastwood's net worth in 2023?