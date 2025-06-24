The first overall pick of the NBA Draft is usually the most talented prospect out of the class. The Dallas Mavericks certainly hope that's the case with Cooper Flagg, the consensus top pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. But while true more often than not, there are only a handful of top overall picks that have won titles with their original teams. Here's a look at 10 No. 1 draft picks who won an NBA championship with their original teams.

Check out the gallery.

Kyrie Irving was the last first overall pick to win an NBA championship. Drafted in the 2011 NBA Draft as the top overall pick, Irving emerged as a franchise building block. But more importantly, he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers capture the franchise's first championship banner in 2016 in historic fashion. At Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, it was Irving who put the nail in the coffin with his dagger three-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Speaking of that same Cavs squad, LeBron James returned as the face of Cleveland years after leaving for the Miami Heat to form the Big Three. Returning to his home city as a two-time NBA champion, James quickly elevated the Cavaliers into a legitimate championship contender. He led Cleveland to four consecutive Finals appearances, winning his third NBA ring in 2016 thanks to a chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in the final stretch of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Tim Duncan is currently the best player in San Antonio Spurs history. Selected with the top overall pick of the 1997 NBA Draft, Duncan led the Spurs to five NBA championships across three decades. He was a three-time Finals MVP while playing his entire career in San Antonio. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Big Fundamental is one of the best first overall picks of all time, paving the way for his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

David Robinson

Prior to Duncan, the Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery for the 1987 NBA Draft, using their first overall pick to select David Robinson. Although the Spurs had to wait for Robinson to first finish his obligations with the U.S. Navy, the wait was ultimately worth it. The Admiral went on to help San Antonio win a pair of NBA championships in 1999 and 2003.

Hakeem Olajuwon

Another premiere big man back in the day was Hakeem Olajuwon. The Houston Rockets selected him with the first overall pick at the 1984 NBA Draft, picking him over Michael Jordan. Although Jordan went on to win six NBA titles in Chicago, the Rockets did get their fair share of titles after Olajuwon successfully led the team to back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995.

James Worthy

Article Continues Below

The Los Angeles Lakers were usually unlucky in the NBA Draft Lottery. However, they managed to sneakily trade for the first overall pick in return for Don Ford. This paved the way for the Purple and Gold to select with the top overall pick at the 1982 NBA Draft as the defending champions.

The Lakers selected James Worthy. He proved to be the missing piece to the Lakers' dynasty in the 1980s, helping Los Angeles win three NBA championships, including a Finals MVP Award in 1988. During that particular run, Worthy led the Lakers in scoring, capped off by a triple-double in Game 7 to clinch the title.

Another important piece of the Lakers dynasty during the 80s was Magic Johnson. The 1979 NBA Draft saw Los Angeles use the top overall pick on Johnson, who went on to become one of the most influential players that made the NBA as popular as it is today. As the face of the Showtime Lakers, he helped the franchise capture five NBA titles while claiming Finals MVP honors in 1980, 1982, and 1987.

Bill Walton

The Portland Trail Blazers were spot-on while making the decision for the first overall pick of the 1974 NBA Draft. They used their top overall pick to select Bill Walton. The 6-foot-11 big man propelled the franchise to relevancy, powering his way to an NBA championship in 1977, with him crowned as the Finals MVP. His presence around the rim was a nightmare for opposing teams.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Although Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won most of his NBA titles with the Lakers, he actually won his first with the Milwaukee Bucks, the same team that drafted him with the first overall pick at the 1969 NBA Draft. Equipped with an unstoppable Sky Hook, Kareem was an irresistible force that helped the Bucks win a title while taking Finals MVP honors in just his second year in the NBA.

Cazzie Russell

The first ever top overall pick to win a championship with his original team was Cazzie Russell. He was a part of the New York Knicks squad led by Willis Reed. Taking on the role of the sixth man, the Knicks were able to win the franchise's first championship banner in 1970. While injuries got in the way, Russell stuck around long enough in New York to enjoy a title.