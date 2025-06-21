The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a disappointing 2024-25 season after a first-round exit at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nonetheless, fans can look forward to the offseason, where they will be participating in the 2025 NBA Draft.

With the team certainly looking forward to make some upgrades, Memphis will be hoping to maximize their three draft picks at the draft, which are the 16th, 48th, and 56th picks. As of late, the Grizzlies have done a good job in forming their current roster through the draft.

However, their draft night history is also littered with major blemishes. Here is a look at the Memphis Grizzlies' 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in history.

Check out the gallery.

10. Wang Zhelin – 2016

While there hasn't been a Chinese prospect who has thrived in the NBA since Yao Ming, the Memphis Grizzlies took their chance on 7-foot center Wang Zhelin at the 2016 NBA Draft, selecting him with the 57th overall pick. However, it's safe to say that Wang wasn't NBA ready. He couldn't even make it to the NBA or let alone the team's Summer League team. Furthermore, Wang never dominated the Chinese Basketball Association, nor did he turn heads as part of the Chinese national team.

9. Hakim Warrick – 2005

While Hakim Warrick registered a few solid seasons for the Grizzlies, he wasn't exactly one of the greatest first-round picks in franchise history. Warrick leaned a lot on his athleticism and loved to finish around the rim with authority. However, he wasn't good at anything else. But by picking Warrick 19th overall, Memphis would've been better off had they selected a better big man in David Lee, who was picked 30th overall and became an All-Star.

8. Xavier Henry – 2010

At the 2010 NBA Draft, Memphis owned a lottery pick as they were penciled to select the 12th overall pick, which turned out to be lefty Kansas star Xavier Henry. However, the 6-foot-6 forward was disappointing for Memphis, averaging just 4.3 points per game due to limited opportunities. While he did eventually shine bright with the Los Angeles Lakers, injuries derailed his career. Instead of Henry, other better options at the draft for the Grizzlies included Eric Bledsoe, Avery Bradley, or Nemanja Bjelica.

7. Jordan Adams – 2014

Memphis had only one draft pick at the 2014 NBA Draft, which was the 22nd overall pick late in the first round. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies became one of the teams that overlooked eventual three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who was selected in the second round. Instead, Memphis settled on UCLA forward Jordan Adams. He lasted only two seasons in the NBA, all with the Grizzlies. He averaged just 3.2 points per outing.

6. Drew Gooden – 2002

Drew Gooden carved out a lengthy journeyman career, proving to be serviceable for various contenders. However, few would consider him worthy of a lottery pick. But at the 2002 NBA Draft, Memphis took him in with the fourth overall pick. While it wasn't exactly a draft class that was stacked with talent, it wasn't an excuse for the Grizzlies to waste away a top-five pick. In fact, a better franchise-altering option was Amar'e Stoudemire, who went ninth overall.

5. Mike Bibby – 1998

Right from the get-go, Mike Bibby established himself as a starting-caliber point guard after the then Vancouver Grizzlies picked him with the second overall pick at the 1998 NBA Draft. But while Bibby injected some excitement in Vancouver, in hindsight, he wasn't exactly the best choice. After Bibby, other better prospects in the draft included Paul Pierce, Antawn Jamison, Dirk Nowitzki, and Rashard Lewis.

4. Steve Francis – 1999

Steve Francis was as good as advertised, eventually making three All-Star Game appearances. However, prior to the 1999 NBA Draft, Francis already expressed publicly how he had no desire to play for the Grizzlies. But with the second overall pick, Vancouver still decided to select him, triggering the ire of Francis.

At the end of the day, Francis didn't want to suit up for the Grizzlies, prompting the front office to send him to the Houston Rockets in exchange for an underwhelming haul of Michael Dickerson, Othella Harrington, Antonine Carr, Brent Price, and draft picks. Better choices available in the draft were Baron Davis, Andrei Kirilenko, or Metta World Peace, any of which might've stuck it out in Vancouver.

3. Antonio Daniels – 1997

The Grizzlies didn't do well with their lottery picks back in the day. Another case of this was Antonio Daniels, who was selected with the fourth overall pick at the 1997 NBA Draft. While Daniels eventually played an instrumental role for the San Antonio Spurs' championship run in 1999, he was a reserve point guard at best and certainly not worthy of a top-five pick. Instead of Daniels, the Grizzlies could've chosen Tracy McGrady, who went ninth overall.

2. Stromile Swift – 2000

The 2000 NBA Draft Class wasn't exactly deep, which wasn't great for the Grizzlies who were selecting with the second overall pick. However, they opted to settle with LSU standout Stromile Swift. He showcased a lot of potential for LSU, thanks to his athleticism. He was a strong finisher around the rim but failed to expand his game at the NBA level.

It also didn't help that Vancouver was still an awful team that also didn't know how to develop talent. Some players who were drafted after him that had better careers included Hedo Turkoglu, Jamal Crawford, and Jamaal Magloire.

1. Hasheem Thabeet – 2009

Regarded as one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history, Hasheem Thabeet certainly couldn't live up to the bill. After establishing himself as a dominant rim-protector for UConn, the Grizzlies took him in with the second overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft. But unlike at the college level, Thabeet's lack of speed and agility weren't enough to keep up with the league's offensive players.

And without a polished offense, Thabeet looked out of place on an NBA court. Eventually, the franchise was forced to demote him to the NBA D-League, now known as the NBA G-League. The move made him the first lottery pick to be assigned to the developmental league.