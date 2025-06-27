The Toronto Blue Jays (43-37) have a small cushion in the American League Wild Card standings, as they head to Fenway Park for a divisional series against the slumping Boston Red Sox (40-42). It only takes one bad weekend for this enduring ballclub to forfeit the momentum it built after grabbing two out of three games against the Cleveland Guardians. Though, staying steady is a burdensome task when valuable members of the roster are on the injured list.

Jays manager John Schneider provided the latest round of updates, with most of them being fairly positive. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is considered day to day with a forearm contusion following the events of a lively Thursday afternoon meeting with the Guards, a seemingly lucky break for a lineup that already lacks power. Additionally, the skipper had some news to share regarding players who are currently on the IL.

Are Blue Jays close to becoming whole?

Veteran outfielder Anthony Santander is still not swinging a bat, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, eliciting further concern about his left shoulder inflammation. The 2024 All-Star and Silver Slugger had played 152-plus games in each of the least three years with the Baltimore Orioles, but in the first season of a five-year, $92.5 million contract, he has been unable to produce and get healthy. That is a brutal combination for a franchise that desperately searched for an impactful free agent last winter.

It is not all bad, however. Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho “is running a little bit more” and is expected to round the bases in the near future, per Matheson. Even more encouraging is the latest Yimi Garcia update. The right-handed relief pitcher, who has missed more than a month with shoulder impingement, logged a rehab outing with the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays on Thursday.

Garcia struck out the side and consistently hit 95 MPH on his fastball, via Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling. He is set to pitch for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, making an MLB return likely imminent. Toronto is currently in a playoff slot despite these aforementioned players all missing an extended period of time. The team has beautifully weathered the storm so far, but hopefully, John Schneider and the Blue Jays can put their umbrellas away at some point in the future.

They square off with the Red Sox on Friday, starting at 7:10 p.m. ET.