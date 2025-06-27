When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted VJ Edgecombe with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it was meant to be a franchise-altering move.

Sure, the team has drafted incredibly well under Daryl Morey since he came to town from Houston, with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and Adem Bona all playing important roles for the team as non-lottery picks last season.

But after blowing multiple top-3 picks in the post-Joel Embiid era, with four premier selections all off the team for one reason or another, this was Morey's first chance to really secure an elite prospect during his era of 76ers basketball with Edgecombe earning the nod over Ace Bailey and Kon Knueppel.

And now, with Edgecombe already in Philly for his official photos in a No. 77 jersey ahead of Summer League, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has gone the extra mile to make the Baylor wing feel comfortable in his new home, flying a Bahamian flag at the team's practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, to show support for his new draftee.

Daryl Morey on Instagram: The 76ers added a Bahamas flag for VJ Edgecombe in the Camden practice facility. France flag is still up for Guerschon Yabusele. pic.twitter.com/oldmRAazZW — Aidan Doc 🧸 (@AidanDoc__) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now, the 76ers' decision to fly flags of their players is nothing new, as the French, Cameroon, and Nigerian colors were already on full display in support of Guerschon Yabusele, Joel Embiid, and Bona, respectively – even if, as Aidan Doc noted, Yabusele is technically a pending free agent.

Regardless of where Edgecombe was drafted, or even if he wasn't, the team likely would have still given him a similar welcome and would have placed his flag in the gym all the same.

But what this gesture shows is that the Edgecombe era has officially begun in South Philadelphia – and Camden, New Jersey – with the new No. 77 set to become a fixture of the team's practices, media, and ultimately on-court product when Summer League, the preseason, and opening night tip off later this year.